Fox News announces Tulsi Gabbard has ‘dropped out’ — and then quickly issues a correction
Fox News on Tuesday reported that Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard had “dropped out” of the race — but the network later corrected the report.
During a segment about impeachment, Fox News host Heather Childers said that Gabbard had quit the race.
“We do have Tulsi Gabbard, who has now dropped out of the Democratic race,” Childress announced before noting that Gabbard had spoken out against impeachment.
Several minutes later, Childers came back with a correction.
“And just to clarify, she hasn’t actually dropped out yet,” the Fox News host revealed.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
‘More and more stupid’: National security expert horrified by ‘roll call’ video showing Marines headed to Iraq
With America's embassy in Iraq under attack, the Pentagon has sent in a group of Marines trained in crisis response to help stabilize the situation.
According to the Washington Post's Dan Lamothe, Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command is being redeployed from Kuwait to Iraq to help secure the American embassy, which has been besieged by protesters angry about the United States' recent bombing campaign in the country against Iranian-backed militias.
CNN
‘You can’t continue as you are’: Ex-CIA operative warns Trump that Iraq situation about to get much worse
On CNN Tuesday, former CIA official Robert Baer warned that the violence at the Baghdad embassy is just the beginning — and the Trump administration needs to change course or risk a large-scale disaster.
"Do you worry this could escalate, or do you see something entirely different, despite these images?" asked host Brianna Golodryga.
"I'm very pessimistic," said Baer. "The Iranians know that in Iraq, they have us hostage. We have about 5,500 troops there. They are not enough to defend themselves against these Shia militias, which do answer to Tehran. To me it's like the Trump administration is sending a message, which is, we've got you guys. We're going to shell you if we want to. It's time to lift the sanctions. It's time to deal with us. Right now, we don't have enough troops there to defend our bases, and that's the facts."
Online tax filing just got cheaper: IRS drops longtime pledge not to compete tech companies
Finding free online tax filing should be easier this year for millions of Americans.
The IRS announced significant changes Monday to its deal with the tax prep software industry. Now companies are barred from hiding their free products from search engines such as Google, and a years-old prohibition on the IRS creating its own online filing system has been scrapped.
The addendum to the deal, known as Free File, comes after ProPublica’s reporting this year on how the industry, led by TurboTax maker Intuit, has long misled taxpayers who are eligible to file for free into paying.