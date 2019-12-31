Fox News announces Tulsi Gabbard has ‘dropped out’ — and then quickly issues a correction

Fox News on Tuesday reported that Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard had “dropped out” of the race — but the network later corrected the report.

During a segment about impeachment, Fox News host Heather Childers said that Gabbard had quit the race.

“We do have Tulsi Gabbard, who has now dropped out of the Democratic race,” Childress announced before noting that Gabbard had spoken out against impeachment.

Several minutes later, Childers came back with a correction.

“And just to clarify, she hasn’t actually dropped out yet,” the Fox News host revealed.

Watch the video below from Fox News.