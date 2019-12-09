Fox News canceled on James Comey after IG report vindicated the FBI: ‘They must have read the report’

Former FBI Director James Comey said Fox News canceled a scheduled interview after a report by the Department of Justice Inspector General vindicated the investigation into President Donald Trump.

“I offered to go on Fox & Friends to answer all questions,” Comey tweeted on Monday.

“I can’t change their viewers on Donald Trump but hoped to give them some actual facts about the FBI,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They booked me for tomorrow at 8 am. They just cancelled (sic). Must have read the report,” he suggested.

Comey discussed how the network canceled on him during a Monday interview on MSNBC with Nicolle Wallace.

Watch:

FYI: I offered to go on Fox & Friends to answer all questions. I can’t change their viewers on Donald Trump but hoped to give them some actual facts about the FBI. They booked me for tomorrow at 8 am. They just cancelled. Must have read the report. — James Comey (@Comey) December 9, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

So it was all lies. No treason. No spying on the campaign. No tapping Trumps wires. It was just good people trying to protect America. https://t.co/9nurCaIBq2 — James Comey (@Comey) December 9, 2019