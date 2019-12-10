Fox News cuts off Kevin McCarthy’s unhinged rant after he says Pelosi ‘wished we’d go into a recession’
Fox News and other cable outlets cut off House Minority Leader Kevin McCarty (R-CA) on Tuesday as he was denouncing articles of impeachment that were introduced by Democrats moments earlier.
McCarthy reacted to the articles of impeachment by attacking the Democrats’ process instead of mounting a defense of President Donald Trump’s alleged abuse of power.
“Nothing on that phone call is wrong,” McCarthy said of Trump’s telephone call with the president of Ukraine. “If somebody is an elected official and they did something wrong but they run for another office, somehow what they did is not wrong anymore?”
“We’re talking about the highest elected office in this land and in this entire world,” he continued. “They are so brazen that they will change the rule of law to impeach him.”
According to McCarthy, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) held up the president’s North American trade agreement until articles of impeachment were ready.
“She wished we’d go into a recession,” he charged.
At that point, Fox News host Bill Hemmer cut off the GOP leader, noting that he had “talked about deplorables at least three times.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Christian psychologist: ‘Trump-supporting evangelicals hitched their wagon to someone with a severely disordered personality’
Earlier this month, Christian psychologist Chris Thurman penned an op-ed for The Christian Post titled, "You foolish evangelicals, Trump has bewitched you." After receiving a response from fellow CP contributor Michael Brown, Thurman says his original sentiment has been confirmed.
Thurman writes that when it comes to "being foolish or acting like a fool," Brown’s op-ed gave him "no rational or biblical reason to think evangelicals who support the president are being anything other than both when it comes to their perception of the most powerful man in the world."
Breaking Banner
‘McCarthy lies like Trump!’ GOP leader torched for ‘maddening’ news conference after impeachment filed
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy repeatedly lied during a news conference defending President Donald Trump from articles of impeachment, and viewers found his performance maddening.
The California Republican complained that the minority was not allowed to call witnesses during impeachment hearings, but then cited testimony from a GOP witness to defend the president, and misrepresented the findings of the Justice Department's inspector general.
Fox News cuts off Kevin McCarthy’s unhinged rant after he says Pelosi ‘wished we’d go into a recession’
Fox News and other cable outlets cut off House Minority Leader Kevin McCarty (R-CA) on Tuesday as he was denouncing articles of impeachment that were introduced by Democrats moments earlier.
McCarthy reacted to the articles of impeachment by attacking the Democrats' process instead of mounting a defense of President Donald Trump's alleged abuse of power.
"Nothing on that phone call is wrong," McCarthy said of Trump's telephone call with the president of Ukraine. "If somebody is an elected official and they did something wrong but they run for another office, somehow what they did is not wrong anymore?"