Quantcast
Connect with us

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham charging fans $50 a year for a podcast that no longer exists: report

Published

1 min ago

on

In 2018, Fox News talk show host Laura Ingraham abandoned her radio show in favor of a podcast, citing “family life,” and offering her fans a $49.95 auto-renewal subscription to the service.

But according to The Daily Beast, Ingraham has quietly been delivering fewer and fewer episodes of her podcast, and for the past two months, appears to have stopped hosting it altogether — and has removed all references to the podcast from her social media accounts. Despite this, she is still charging her supporters for the service, and new subscriptions are still available for purchase on her website.

ADVERTISEMENT

In October, a source told The Daily Beast that the show would be “coming back” and that an announcement about the podcast was imminent. But no announcement was ever made, and no episode has aired since her interview with former House Speaker Newt Gingrich on September 30.

Her fans on social media have noticed. “Laura, can you please make an announcement regarding your podcast? Is it going to come back? Thank you,” tweeted one user. Another wrote, “Where is the Laura Ingraham Podcast? You just disappeared. Was it poor performance? Is there another reason? You’re still selling access to it on your website. Don’t want to get ripped off.”

Ingraham and her podcast’s executive producer declined comment.

The Fox host has come under multiple controversies in recent years. She faced a wave of advertiser boycotts after mocking school shooting survivor David Hogg for not getting into his first choice of college, and again for arguing slavery reparations are off the table because “we won, you lost.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham charging fans $50 a year for a podcast that no longer exists: report

Published

1 min ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

In 2018, Fox News talk show host Laura Ingraham abandoned her radio show in favor of a podcast, citing "family life," and offering her fans a $49.95 auto-renewal subscription to the service.

But according to The Daily Beast, Ingraham has quietly been delivering fewer and fewer episodes of her podcast, and for the past two months, appears to have stopped hosting it altogether — and has removed all references to the podcast from her social media accounts. Despite this, she is still charging her supporters for the service, and new subscriptions are still available for purchase on her website.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

A fantasy world of hate, anger, revenge and lies: Junior’s book says a lot more about the Trump family than he knows

Published

19 mins ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

Donald Trump Junior’s Triggered is quite a book, rich with insights, all of them unintended.

The subtitle of Triggered is “How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”

What the text shows is that it is Junior who spews hate, mixed with an unhealthy dose of made-up facts to justify his anger. That’s just the kind of hypocrisy the Trumps spin inside their fantasy bubble, where anyone who questions what they do is unworthy of being heard.

The words put down for Junior by a host of Hachette editors, identified only by first name, show that he lives in a black-and-white world with never a hint of gray.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Russian-owned company caught trying to hack Ohio voting systems on Election Day

Published

31 mins ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

A Russian-owned company tried to hack the Ohio office that oversees the state’s voting systems on Election Day, according to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

This article first appeared on Salon.

LaRose told the Columbus Dispatch that the state’s internal systems detected an “SQL injection” attack that attempted to insert malicious code onto his office’s website.

Continue Reading
 
 