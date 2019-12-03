Fox News’ Laura Ingraham charging fans $50 a year for a podcast that no longer exists: report

In 2018, Fox News talk show host Laura Ingraham abandoned her radio show in favor of a podcast, citing “family life,” and offering her fans a $49.95 auto-renewal subscription to the service.

But according to The Daily Beast, Ingraham has quietly been delivering fewer and fewer episodes of her podcast, and for the past two months, appears to have stopped hosting it altogether — and has removed all references to the podcast from her social media accounts. Despite this, she is still charging her supporters for the service, and new subscriptions are still available for purchase on her website.

ADVERTISEMENT

In October, a source told The Daily Beast that the show would be “coming back” and that an announcement about the podcast was imminent. But no announcement was ever made, and no episode has aired since her interview with former House Speaker Newt Gingrich on September 30.

Her fans on social media have noticed. “Laura, can you please make an announcement regarding your podcast? Is it going to come back? Thank you,” tweeted one user. Another wrote, “Where is the Laura Ingraham Podcast? You just disappeared. Was it poor performance? Is there another reason? You’re still selling access to it on your website. Don’t want to get ripped off.”

Ingraham and her podcast’s executive producer declined comment.

The Fox host has come under multiple controversies in recent years. She faced a wave of advertiser boycotts after mocking school shooting survivor David Hogg for not getting into his first choice of college, and again for arguing slavery reparations are off the table because “we won, you lost.”