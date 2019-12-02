Fox News’ Tucker Carlson: ‘I would take the side of Russia’ if it’s between Russia and Ukraine
On Monday’s edition of Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” during an interview with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Carlson doubled down on his recent suggestions that the United States should be supporting Russia in its conflict with Ukraine, rather than the other way around.
“I should say for the record that I’m totally opposed to these sanctions and I don’t think we should be at war with Russia and I think we should probably take the side of Russia if we have to choose between Russia and Ukraine,” said Carlson.
This comes a week after Carlson said on Fox News of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, “Why do I care … what is going on in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia? And I’m serious. Why do I care? Why shouldn’t I root for Russia, which I am?” He hastily tried to walk it back after people pointed out that Ukraine is a strategic ally of the United States.
Watch the exchange below:
Tucker: I should say for the record that I’m totally opposed to these sanctions and I don’t think we should be at war with Russia and I think we should take the side of Russia if we have to choose between Russia and Ukraine pic.twitter.com/aWvj4j8lII
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) December 3, 2019
Breaking Banner
Trump’s disregard for reality could result in his refusal to leave office after losing in 2020: NYT columnist
President Donald Trump may refuse to leave office if he loses the 2020 election, a New York Times contributing op-ed writer explained on CNN on Monday.
Anchor Don Lemon interviewed Wajahat Ali, and played a clip of Fox News personality Tucker Carlson siding with Russia against America.
"Russia attacked our elections and Russia is attacking our ally Ukraine, over 13,000 Ukrainians have died, but Tucker Carlson and the Republican Party have made this Faustian bargain they will burn everything down for Trump," Ali explained.
Breaking Banner
Fox News’ Tucker Carlson blasted for once again siding with Russia against the United States
On Monday, Fox News personality Tucker Carlson said he was siding with the Russian Federation against American foreign policy interests.
“I should say for the record that I’m totally opposed to these sanctions and I don’t think we should be at war with Russia and I think we should probably take the side of Russia if we have to choose between Russia and Ukraine,” said Carlson.
Carlson made a similar comment on his show last Monday, but attempted to walk it back by claiming he was just kidding.
Breaking Banner
Seattle Times evacuated after bomb threat — journalists worked on the sidewalk to get the newspaper out
The Seattle Times newspaper office was evacuated on Monday due to a bomb threat.
Paige Cornwell, a reporter at the newspaper, posted images on Twitter of journalists continuing to work after being evacuated.
So someone sent in a bomb threat to @seattletimes and we had to evacuate the newsroom for an hour, but that didn’t stop us from working. (Also, I take my floor warden duties very seriously) pic.twitter.com/pzwKIkmSgB