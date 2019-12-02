Fox News’ Tucker Carlson: ‘I would take the side of Russia’ if it’s between Russia and Ukraine

On Monday’s edition of Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” during an interview with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Carlson doubled down on his recent suggestions that the United States should be supporting Russia in its conflict with Ukraine, rather than the other way around.

“I should say for the record that I’m totally opposed to these sanctions and I don’t think we should be at war with Russia and I think we should probably take the side of Russia if we have to choose between Russia and Ukraine,” said Carlson.

This comes a week after Carlson said on Fox News of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, “Why do I care … what is going on in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia? And I’m serious. Why do I care? Why shouldn’t I root for Russia, which I am?” He hastily tried to walk it back after people pointed out that Ukraine is a strategic ally of the United States.

Watch the exchange below:

Tucker: I should say for the record that I’m totally opposed to these sanctions and I don’t think we should be at war with Russia and I think we should take the side of Russia if we have to choose between Russia and Ukraine pic.twitter.com/aWvj4j8lII — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) December 3, 2019