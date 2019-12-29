Franklin Graham links Hanukkah party stabbing to ‘hatred for Trump’: ‘I blame people in the media’

Graham pointed out that the Hanukkah party attack “was not done with a gun.”
“You can take a stone and kill somebody,” he explained. “The problem is the human heart.”
The reverend insisted that more laws are not the answer.
“There’s also political hatred,” he continued. “The hatred that we see for Donald Trump is incredible. And the governor who is behind the microphone has been responsible for some of this hatred toward people from the other party.”
ADVERTISEMENT
“We’ve got to ask God for help,” Graham opined. “I blame a lot of people in the media.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
In a Daily Beast report on GOP lawmakers shunning any contact with Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, the report reveals that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) also is wary of what the former New York City mayor brings to the table.
According to the report, Graham states that he doesn't want to see what Giulini has discovered while gallivanting in Ukraine, and that any information he acquired needs to be vetted first.
“He has not shared any of that information with me. My advice to Giuliani would be to share what he got from Ukraine with the IC [intelligence community] to make sure it’s not Russia propaganda," Grham explained. "I’m very suspicious of what the Russians are up to all over the world.”
President Donald Trump's claims that he is bringing jobs back to America are being called nothing more than hot air in a report stating U.S. companies are instead forcing their employees to train their foreign replacements and they will be out of a job once the training is over.
According to a report at Axios, "Opponents of job outsourcing are making a holiday-season appeal to President Trump: Stop U.S. companies from forcing American workers to train the very same cheaper foreign laborers who will soon replace them."