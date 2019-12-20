Quantcast
Franklin Graham’s followers rage at his father’s magazine: ‘Christianity Today is an accomplice to the immoral left’

In the wake of an explosive editorial calling for the removal of President Trump from office by the magazine his father founded, Franklin Graham rejected the piece as being out of step with his father’s beliefs.

“Yes, my father Billy Graham founded Christianity Today; but no, he would not agree with their opinion piece,” Graham wrote in a Facebook post. “In fact, he would be very disappointed.”

In a subsequent post to Twitter, Graham had some more news to reveal about his father.

“I hadn’t shared who my father @BillyGraham voted for in 2016, but because of @CTMagazine’s article, I felt it necessary to share now,” Graham tweeted. “My father knew @realDonaldTrump, believed in him & voted for him. He believed Donald J. Trump was the man for this hour in history for our nation.”

In the comment thread beneath his tweet, scores of people praised him for rebuking what they saw to be the far-left agenda of what has traditionally been the center-right bent of Christianity Today.

