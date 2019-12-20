Franklin Graham’s followers rage at his father’s magazine: ‘Christianity Today is an accomplice to the immoral left’

In the wake of an explosive editorial calling for the removal of President Trump from office by the magazine his father founded, Franklin Graham rejected the piece as being out of step with his father’s beliefs.

“Yes, my father Billy Graham founded Christianity Today; but no, he would not agree with their opinion piece,” Graham wrote in a Facebook post. “In fact, he would be very disappointed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a subsequent post to Twitter, Graham had some more news to reveal about his father.

“I hadn’t shared who my father @BillyGraham voted for in 2016, but because of @CTMagazine’s article, I felt it necessary to share now,” Graham tweeted. “My father knew @realDonaldTrump, believed in him & voted for him. He believed Donald J. Trump was the man for this hour in history for our nation.”

I hadn’t shared who my father @BillyGraham voted for in 2016, but because of @CTMagazine’s article, I felt it necessary to share now. My father knew @realDonaldTrump, believed in him & voted for him. He believed Donald J. Trump was the man for this hour in history for our nation. — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) December 20, 2019

In the comment thread beneath his tweet, scores of people praised him for rebuking what they saw to be the far-left agenda of what has traditionally been the center-right bent of Christianity Today.

ADVERTISEMENT

TY, Mr. Franklin Graham, for making this public statement of support for our @POTUS @realDonaldTrump in response to @CTmagazine terrible article. Billy Graham’s influence, even after his passing, cannot be underestimated—this headline is very destructive. https://t.co/mAhVZbTkXs https://t.co/mAhVZbTkXs — Tamara Leigh LLC⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TamaraLeigh_llc) December 20, 2019

We believe @POTUS is the only qualified person to continue to fix our country as he is indebted to nobody, unlike the #PoliticalEstablishment What happened here, Sir? Why did @CTmagazine turn away? I smell something fishy. — Cristy: Proud Nationalist ❌ (@cristiny1) December 20, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

I think your father was a wonderful man of God, and it’s reassuring to know that information. Thanks for sharing. — [email protected] (@travelgirlann) December 20, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Your father baptized me when I was a little girl, and throughout my life whenever I needed guidance, I’d read my Bible and my collection of Billy Graham’s books. I miss your father, but he is always in my heart. Thank you, Rev Franklin Graham 🙏🏻 for standing up for our President! — Robbin Young (@Robbin_Young) December 20, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

I’m very dissapointed with the article from this magazine. What was this editor thinking!? @markgalli Is he watching CNN all day or what? — NICOLE E. MAGA ✝️🇺🇸🇮🇱✡️ (@nicolelovez77) December 20, 2019

Amen @Franklin_Graham thank you. This article with clear agenda just shows the great falling away has begun. No evangelical Christian org that supports a liberal agenda (including abortion) would dare go against someone committed to saving lives and our religious freedom. — dede 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@pistonbeat) December 20, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The article’s entire premise is based on a lie. They should retract it immediately for containing false information. pic.twitter.com/9EENaENrtP — Anna Timmer (@VeritasSola) December 20, 2019

The article’s entire premise is based on a lie. They should retract it immediately for containing false information. pic.twitter.com/9EENaENrtP — Anna Timmer (@VeritasSola) December 20, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT