Franklin Graham’s followers rage at his father’s magazine: ‘Christianity Today is an accomplice to the immoral left’
In the wake of an explosive editorial calling for the removal of President Trump from office by the magazine his father founded, Franklin Graham rejected the piece as being out of step with his father’s beliefs.
“Yes, my father Billy Graham founded Christianity Today; but no, he would not agree with their opinion piece,” Graham wrote in a Facebook post. “In fact, he would be very disappointed.”
In a subsequent post to Twitter, Graham had some more news to reveal about his father.
“I hadn’t shared who my father @BillyGraham voted for in 2016, but because of @CTMagazine’s article, I felt it necessary to share now,” Graham tweeted. “My father knew @realDonaldTrump, believed in him & voted for him. He believed Donald J. Trump was the man for this hour in history for our nation.”
I hadn’t shared who my father @BillyGraham voted for in 2016, but because of @CTMagazine’s article, I felt it necessary to share now. My father knew @realDonaldTrump, believed in him & voted for him. He believed Donald J. Trump was the man for this hour in history for our nation.
— Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) December 20, 2019
In the comment thread beneath his tweet, scores of people praised him for rebuking what they saw to be the far-left agenda of what has traditionally been the center-right bent of Christianity Today.
TY, Mr. Franklin Graham, for making this public statement of support for our @POTUS @realDonaldTrump in response to @CTmagazine terrible article. Billy Graham’s influence, even after his passing, cannot be underestimated—this headline is very destructive.
https://t.co/mAhVZbTkXs https://t.co/mAhVZbTkXs
— Tamara Leigh LLC⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TamaraLeigh_llc) December 20, 2019
We believe @POTUS is the only qualified person to continue to fix our country as he is indebted to nobody, unlike the #PoliticalEstablishment What happened here, Sir? Why did @CTmagazine turn away? I smell something fishy.
— Cristy: Proud Nationalist ❌ (@cristiny1) December 20, 2019
I think your father was a wonderful man of God, and it’s reassuring to know that information. Thanks for sharing.
— [email protected] (@travelgirlann) December 20, 2019
Your father baptized me when I was a little girl, and throughout my life whenever I needed guidance, I’d read my Bible and my collection of Billy Graham’s books. I miss your father, but he is always in my heart. Thank you, Rev Franklin Graham 🙏🏻 for standing up for our President!
— Robbin Young (@Robbin_Young) December 20, 2019
I’m very dissapointed with the article from this magazine. What was this editor thinking!? @markgalli Is he watching CNN all day or what?
— NICOLE E. MAGA ✝️🇺🇸🇮🇱✡️ (@nicolelovez77) December 20, 2019
Amen @Franklin_Graham thank you. This article with clear agenda just shows the great falling away has begun. No evangelical Christian org that supports a liberal agenda (including abortion) would dare go against someone committed to saving lives and our religious freedom.
— dede 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@pistonbeat) December 20, 2019
The article’s entire premise is based on a lie. They should retract it immediately for containing false information. pic.twitter.com/9EENaENrtP
— Anna Timmer (@VeritasSola) December 20, 2019
The article’s entire premise is based on a lie. They should retract it immediately for containing false information. pic.twitter.com/9EENaENrtP
— Anna Timmer (@VeritasSola) December 20, 2019
I felt like I was gut punched when I read that “Christianity Today” was promoting the impeachment of our great president, who has done nothing but help the American people and promote religious liberty! Thank you for setting the record straight on your end.
— Patriots Crossing The Swamp (@CrossingSwamp) December 20, 2019
Franklin Graham rushes to defend president over ‘elitist’ evangelical magazine’s attack: My father ‘voted for Donald Trump’
Franklin Graham is rushing to defend President Donald Trump from a devastating and damning editorial published Thursday by the evangelical magazine his father founded 63 years ago. In that Christianity Today piece that has gone viral, the magazine's editor in chief blasts Trump's “moral deficiencies” and his “gross immorality and ethical incompetence,” while calling him “morally lost and confused,” and declaring his actions “profoundly immoral.”
Breaking Banner
Trump boasts about raising the ‘smocking age to 21’ in hilariously misspelled tweet
President Donald Trump, taking a break from raging against evangelical Christian publication Christianity Today, boasted about signing a new spending bill that includes raising the age to buy cigarettes to 21.
However, the president misspelled a key word that has in the past proved tricky for him.
"I will be signing our 738 Billion Dollar Defense Spending Bill today," the president wrote. "It will include 12 weeks Paid Parental Leave, gives our troops a raise, importantly creates the SPACE FORCE, SOUTHERN BORDER WALL FUNDING, repeals 'Cadillac Tax' on Health Plans, raises smocking age to 21!"
Breaking Banner
Trump brutally mocked for blowup over Christianity Today call to impeach: ‘Eventually everyone will turn on you’
President Donald Trump angrily lashed out at the evangelical Christianity Today magazine after it called for his impeachment and removal, and many people agreed that attack confirmed the editorial's most damning observations.
The president labeled the publication founded by the late Billy Graham as "radical left," and warned evangelicals the magazine wanted to help elect a "nonbeliever who wants to take your religion & your guns."