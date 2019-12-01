Fury over Charlie Hebdo cartoons on French army deaths
French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo on Sunday defended itself following outrage over cartoons about a deadly military helicopter crash in Mali, the day before a memorial service for the 13 dead soldiers.
The magazine, which was itself the target of a devastating attack by Islamic extremists in January 2015, published the cartoons on its website.
The French army’s chief of staff General Thierry Burkhard expressed his “indignation” at the cartoons in response to last week’s deaths.
But Charlie Hebdo’s editor Laurent “Riss” Sourisseau defended the magazines’s “satirical spirit” on Sunday, while acknowledging the importance of the work of the French army.
The soldiers died last Monday when the two military helicopters in which they were travelling collided and crashed during a night-time operation in Mali against jihadists.
One of the five cartoons on Charlie Hebdo’s website showed French President Emmanuel Macron standing in front of a coffin covered with the French tricolour. The text reads: “I joined the ranks to stand out from the crowd” — a slogan the army is using for its current recruitment campaign.
– Long anti-militarist tradition –
“Profound indignation and incomprehension at the sight of this drawing from @Charlie_Hebdo,” the army chief of staff tweeted on Friday.
“My thoughts go first of all to the families of all those soldiers killed in combat to defend our freedoms,” Burkhard added.
And in an open letter to “Riss”, he accused the magazine of having sullied the period of mourning for the bereaved families.
Riss, in his response on Sunday, wrote: “Our newspaper has to stay loyal to its satirical, sometimes provocative spirit.
“Nevertheless, I would like to say that we are aware of the importance of the work done by French soldiers to fight against terrorism,” he added.
The soldiers who died were serving with France’s Barkhane mission helping local forces in the Sahel region of Africa fight the increasingly active jihadist forces in the region.
Their bodies have been flown home and on Monday afternoon Macron will pay tribute to them in a special ceremony, which will also be attended by Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.
As well as regularly attacking organised religion, Charlie Hebdo has a long tradition of anti-militarist satire. It is regularly denounced by its targets for going too far.
Its depictions of the Prophet Mohammed led to outrage, death threats and ultimately violence.
Two gunmen who claimed allegiance to Al-Qaeda killed 12 people in an attack on its offices in January 2015 in which many of its star cartoonists were killed.
Supreme Court to take up gun control case on Monday
The US Supreme Court will address gun control on Monday for the first time in nearly 10 years with a majority of justices seen as supporting the rights of people who own firearms.
In a country in which guns kill nearly 40,000 people every year, the nine-member court will again look at a case involving the Second Amendment to the US Constitution, which enshrines "the right of the people to keep and bear arms."
The court ruled in a landmark decision in 2008 that the amendment guaranteed what it called an individual right to own a gun, and struck down a law that banned handguns. In 2010, it said this decision applied both at the state and federal level.
Trump refusing to participate in hearings after complaints is just like his promise to testify to Mueller: CNN legal analyst
President Donald Trump's White House announced Sunday that neither the president nor his lawyers would be attending the House Judiciary impeachment inquiry hearings, despite his attacks on the House for not allowing him to attend. It was remarkably similar to the lies Trump told during special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian hacking, a CNN analyst recalled.
In a telephone interview, Paul Callan explained that Trump has long promised "enormous levels of cooperation," but then he backs out at the last minute.
He said that the White House has been signaling that they wouldn't participate by claiming that the hearings are not fair. Oddly, if they don't believe the hearings are fair, having Trump representatives at the hearing would surely rectify their problem. Presumably, if they were unwilling to do something about the alleged lack of fairness, it must not be that important.
‘Look who’s afraid of impeachment’: Internet ridicules Trump for pretending he wants to participate in hearings
President Donald Trump's White House counsel announced Sunday that Trump will not participate in the Judiciary Committee hearings on impeachment Wednesday. Trump has complained for weeks that the process is illegitimate because he can't participate, yet when given the opportunity to have what he wants, he prefers to complain instead.
