George Conway launches new hashtag now that Trump has been impeached

Prominent Republican attorney George Conway launched a new hashtag on Thursday to reflect the fact President Donald Trump has been impeached.

For years, the commander-in-chief has been known as POTUS, which stands for “President of the United States.”

Conway, who is married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, suggested an update was in need.

He suggested IMPOTUS, for the “IMpeached President Of The United States.”

Conway repeatedly demonstrated how to use the term in a sentence:

“The concern among senior White House officials that Putin helped fuel [IMPOTUS’s] theories about Ukraine underscores long-standing fears inside the administration about the Russian president’s ability to influence [IMPOTUS’s] views.” #IMPOTUS https://t.co/GQVMVVTjmX — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 20, 2019

