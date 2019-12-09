George Conway rips Republican Party chair for outright ‘lie’ about what the inspector general found

Republican lawyer George Conway called out Republican Party chair Ronna Romney McDaniel for an outright “lie” about the findings in the FBI inspector general report about the start of Russia investigation.

The inspector general found Monday that the FBI didn’t act with political intent when it opened the investigation into Paul Manafort. It also didn’t act with political intent when it opened an investigation into Russia intrusion in the 2016 election.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) tweeted that the IG report “proves Obama officials abused their FISA power,” which is a lie about what the report actually reveals. Scalise also claimed that these so-called “Obama officials” abused their FISA power to “trigger” an investigation, another fact that is false. President Donald Trump’s appointed FBI Director Christopher Wray explained in an interview that the GOP claim is far from the truth.

BREAKING: FBI Dir. Chris Wray "The inspector general did not find political bias or improper motivations impacting the opening" of Russia probe, "or the decision to use certain investigative tools."@PierreTABC: "Included FISA?" Wray: "Including FISA." https://t.co/Xl47zHIj6X pic.twitter.com/tKxYqXbvTU — ABC News (@ABC) December 9, 2019

The Republican Party chair found the tweet from Scalise “Absolutely stunning,” though she didn’t clarify if it was the false information she found “stunning” or the fact that Scalise perpetuated the false information “stunning.”

Conway, whose spouse serves as a top Trump adviser, flattened Romney McDaniel, calling it a lie.

A stunning lie about what the IG found. https://t.co/AXssPpN08H — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 9, 2019

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) similarly brought up the lie during the impeachment hearings on Monday.

The lies just keep on coming. It’s terrible, and incredible. It shows such contempt for the Constitution, the nation, and the for the intelligence of the people. https://t.co/okHsARZgGO — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 9, 2019

He also retweeted a point by University of Texas Law Professor Steve Vladeck.

“This is where we are: The number-two House Republican is asserting that the IG’s report ‘proves’ a conclusion that it SPECIFICALLY REJECTS,” tweeted Vladeck. “Please, folks—read things for yourselves and reach your own conclusions. Never has critical thinking been more important to our democracy.”

This is where we are: The number-two House Republican is asserting that the IG’s report “proves” a conclusion that it SPECIFICALLY REJECTS. Please, folks—read things for yourselves and reach your own conclusions. Never has critical thinking been more important to our democracy. https://t.co/EI44X34je3 — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) December 9, 2019