GOP is hopelessly outclassed because they’re ensnared by the nonsense gushing from Fox News: conservative

In a piece for The Washington Post this Thursday, opinion writer Jennifer Rubin recounted the floor speeches from Democrats during Wednesday’s impeachment debate, writing that House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD) and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-CA) gave the “best speeches of their respective careers.”

“Their speeches incorporated facts into logical arguments, interwove historical references and were peppered with sardonic humor,” Rubin wrote.

“Such speeches were miles from Republicans’ juvenile, screeching and irrational remarks. Republicans insulted and ridiculed their opponents, stomped and snorted; they deflected and twisted evidence,” she continued. “They glared, rolled their eyes, booed and (in the case of the minority whip) melodramatically tore up papers. All in all, it was a remarkable display of how far the party’s collective intellect has deteriorated. Today’s Republicans talk and act like thugs, trash the institution in which they serve and make no effort to engage on a rational basis with their opponents.”

How did it all come to this? According to Rubin, we can thank the “nonsensical arguments and conspiracy theories gushing from Fox News” — a culture that inspired Republicans to “conform to Trump’s non-reality and never stray from his intellectual wasteland.”

“In short, the divide is vast and still widening between the parties,” Rubin writes. “One appeals to college-educated voters who consume factual information and develop emotional intelligence as they navigate through diverse workplaces and school settings. The other party appeals to non-college-educated voters who claim the bully president as their own and consume hours upon hours of right-wing media, which panders to ignorance and prejudice, not to mention to amoral profiteers who have figured out how to monetize the right-wing nuttery.”

Read her full piece over at The Washington Post.