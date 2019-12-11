GOP lawmaker defends Trump by dubiously claiming he didn’t kill anyone when he blocked Ukraine aid
At Wednesday’s impeachment hearing, Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) tried to defend President Donald Trump’s conduct by suggesting that nobody was killed by his decision to withhold military aid while trying to extort Ukraine into helping him dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden’s family.
“We can make up facts or not make up facts, but there is one fact needs refuting that’s the idea that lives were lost during the pause,” said Collins. “Undersecretary Hale testified that the funds were prospective, bear in mind, in future — this is future assistance. This is not keeping the army going now, it’s to help them in the future. To be careless with the facts on primetime, to say people’s lives were lost in this, is categorically wrong.”
In fact, many soldiers died during the window that Trump froze the aid. It is true that the aid wouldn’t have brought extra firepower for the Ukrainians immediately, but there is no way to say it did not contribute to the deaths, because the failure to release it may still have emboldened enemy forces. Additionally, whether the delay actually resulted in deaths is not material to the question of whether holding it up was an abuse of power.
Republican Doug Collins demands Democrats be charged with obstruction of Congress in unhinged rant
On Wednesday, ranking House Judiciary Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) shouted down the impeachment effort against President Donald Trump in a bizarre rant that ended with him calling for House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) to be charged with obstruction of Congress.
"This is the articles that we wrote after all of these hearings and all these grand pronouncements and grounds in plain sight, we get abuse of power with no real dates on this is the abuse? Just generic, vague statements?" said Collins. "You know why I believe that is? Because the Democrats can't come up with the argument for it. They don't know who knew it and when they knew it. We'll give you abuse of power and pick something you don't like about the president, and there is the abuse of power, and this is about expediency as much as anything else, and that should never be in articles of impeachment and anybody who does that is treading on very thin ice."
There’s not ‘a defense to be made’ for Trump — so Republicans want to get rid of impeachment fast: CNN analyst
Republicans in the U.S. Senate are debating whether or not to hold the shortest impeachment trial they can because they fear what President Donald Trump could turn it into.
Reports say that Republicans are thinking of not calling any witnesses to avoid the president's demand to call former Vice President Joe Biden and his son as well as Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).
CNN's Abbey Phillips said that Republicans are waiting for the directions the winds are blowing and watching for the ways the polls are and aren't changing.
Here’s how Mike Pence could step in to sabotage the impeachment trial in the Senate
Vice President Mike Pence could ultimately end up playing a significant role in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial — and ensure that the case against the president isn't even properly presented.
Pence, being the vice president, is also president of the Senate. And as such, he has the power to resolve ties when senators deadlock. In terms of the final vote to convict, Pence will not need to break any ties, because 67 votes are required. But many other aspects of the Senate trial will be decided by a simple majority, including the rules package, and whether to override Chief Justice John Roberts' decisions on what evidence and testimony is admissible. And so even if a few Republicans break with their party on these issues, Pence may be able to step in and ensure the trial is conducted the way Trump wants it to be.