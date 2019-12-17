Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP lawmaker humiliated after accusing several members of Congress of voting to impeach Trump — before they were in office

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, during a hearing on impeachment at the House Rules Committee, Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) tried to argue that every single Democrat present at the hearing had already voted to advance articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump in 2017 — and was promptly shut down after Rep. Joseph Morelle (D-NY) pointed out that nearly half the Democrats on the committee hadn’t even been elected to Congress at that time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“[There] were actually articles of impeachment on the floor of the House of Representatives that, if it had not been tabled, you actually would have been voting on the floor of the House of Representatives for articles of impeachment against the president,” said Lesko. “The one that was on December 6, 2017, was because you didn’t think, you didn’t like that President Trump said something negative about the NFL anthem protest and called a member of Congress ‘wacky,’ and all nine of you, all nine of you here voted against tabling that.”

“Mrs. Chairman, with all due respect, if I could just interrupt, I don’t think Mrs. Scanlon or myself or Donna Shalala were members of the House,” cut in Morelle.

Lesko sat there for over five seconds with her mouth open, then said, “Oh, oh, oh, this is — I was on the wrong one. I apologize. Thank you for pointing that out to me.”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump is ‘unfit and deeply disturbed’: Conservative columnist questions the president’s mental state

Published

24 mins ago

on

December 17, 2019

By

The question of President Donald Trump's mental fitness for office was raised by a conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin on Tuesday.

"On the eve of his impeachment, a stain that obviously torments him more than his enablers have let on, President Trump issued a rambling, unhinged and lie-filled letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). It is difficult to capture how bizarre and frightening the letter is simply by counting the utter falsehoods (e.g., repeating the debunked accusation that Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin was fired for investigating Burisma; claiming Congress is obstructing justice; arguing he was afforded no rights in the process), or by quoting from the invective dripping from his pen," Rubin wrote.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here are 10 videos of protesters standing up around the country to demand Trump’s impeachment

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 17, 2019

By

On Tuesday, on the eve of the vote to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, crowds gathered in every corner of the country for "Nobody Is Above The Law" rallies, in which people marched and chanted to demand the president be removed from office.

The protests were far and wide, in cities from coast to coast, many of them centered on key House and Senate offices to pressure specific members to take action.

In New York City:

Trump impeachment rally in Times Square. Protestors are chanting "Hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go."#NobodyIsAboveTheLaw pic.twitter.com/jIiO1Ayw7j

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump supporters vow 2020 win — with misspelled #TRUMP2020Landside hashtag: ‘Russian bots can’t spell’

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 17, 2019

By

The intelligence of Trump supporters was questioned on Tuesday after a misspelled hashtag trended nationwide on Twitter.

Instead of "Trump 2020 landslide" the hashtag read "Trump 2020 landside."

This is not the first time a misspelled hashtag has trended, as it appears the platform's algorithm rewards such mistakes.

Here's some of what people were saying about the hashtag:

Nothing says Trump supporter like misspelling a hashtag. 🤣#TRUMP2020Landside

Continue Reading
 
 