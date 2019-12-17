GOP lawmaker humiliated after accusing several members of Congress of voting to impeach Trump — before they were in office

On Tuesday, during a hearing on impeachment at the House Rules Committee, Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) tried to argue that every single Democrat present at the hearing had already voted to advance articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump in 2017 — and was promptly shut down after Rep. Joseph Morelle (D-NY) pointed out that nearly half the Democrats on the committee hadn’t even been elected to Congress at that time.

“[There] were actually articles of impeachment on the floor of the House of Representatives that, if it had not been tabled, you actually would have been voting on the floor of the House of Representatives for articles of impeachment against the president,” said Lesko. “The one that was on December 6, 2017, was because you didn’t think, you didn’t like that President Trump said something negative about the NFL anthem protest and called a member of Congress ‘wacky,’ and all nine of you, all nine of you here voted against tabling that.”

“Mrs. Chairman, with all due respect, if I could just interrupt, I don’t think Mrs. Scanlon or myself or Donna Shalala were members of the House,” cut in Morelle.

Lesko sat there for over five seconds with her mouth open, then said, “Oh, oh, oh, this is — I was on the wrong one. I apologize. Thank you for pointing that out to me.”

Watch below:

Attempting to deflect on Trump's behalf during a Rules Committee hearing on impeachment, GOP Rep @DebbieLesko accuses several Democrats of previously voting to bring up an impeachment vote. But then she is informed that several of the members she is attacking weren't in Congress. pic.twitter.com/seHZdF7vMW — Oliver Willis (@owillis) December 17, 2019