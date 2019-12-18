Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP leader Tom Cole threatens that Republicans are ‘violently opposed’ to impeachment

Published

1 min ago

on

Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK) warned that Republicans are “violently opposed” to impeachment as GOP rhetoric escalated on the floor of the House of Representatives.

Cole, the ranking member on the House Rules Committee, made his comments as Congress debated two articles of impeachment against the president.

He was quickly blasted for what many viewed as a threat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s some of what people were saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP’s Debbie Lesko raked over the coals for whining impeachment ‘tearing families apart’

Published

25 mins ago

on

December 18, 2019

By

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) gave a loud and lengthy defense of President Donald Trump as the House debates impeachment, and social media users reacted negatively.

The Arizona Republican compared Democrats to her abusive former husband, and complained that they were breaking up families by impeaching the president over his corrupt actions toward Ukraine.

Republicans are mustering so much fake outrage over impeachment. They utter "facts" that are opinions. Rep. Debbie Lesko's performance on the House floor was cringeworthy. Yelling does not turn lies into truth. pic.twitter.com/JZVkFu4au9

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham: ‘I’m not going to entertain calling witnesses’ in Trump’s Senate trial

Published

27 mins ago

on

December 18, 2019

By

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) insisted on Wednesday that he will not call any witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Graham made the remarks as the U.S. House of Representatives was debating articles of impeachment.

"I’m not going to entertain calling witnesses that the president wants and I’m not going to entertain calling witnesses that [Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY)] wants," Graham reportedly said, according to CBS correspondent Alan He.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman @LindseyGrahamSC: “ I’m not going to entertain calling witnesses that the president wants and I’m not going to entertain calling witnesses that Schumer wants.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Will go down in history as worst Speaker!’ Trump seethes at Pelosi as impeachment debate hits House floor

Published

46 mins ago

on

December 18, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Wednesday seethed at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the debate over his impeachment reached the floor of the House of Representatives.

Specifically, the president grew angry upon learning that Pelosi would not bother to read the unhinged letter he wrote to her ahead of the debate.

"Will go down in history as worst Speaker," Trump raged on Twitter. "Already thrown out once!"

Will go down in history as worst Speaker. Already thrown out once! https://t.co/Q6N2EVlp9j

Continue Reading
 
 