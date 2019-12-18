GOP leader Tom Cole threatens that Republicans are ‘violently opposed’ to impeachment

Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK) warned that Republicans are “violently opposed” to impeachment as GOP rhetoric escalated on the floor of the House of Representatives.

Cole, the ranking member on the House Rules Committee, made his comments as Congress debated two articles of impeachment against the president.

He was quickly blasted for what many viewed as a threat.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

#TrumpImpeachment Rep. Tom Cole / @TomColeOK04: "I am violently opposed to this process… I oppose this vote." pic.twitter.com/E4gddfu6AZ — Indian Country Today (@IndianCountry) December 18, 2019

They are violently opposed to the process?🙄 Because, of course the GOP are. They can't defend 45 on the merits. — Sherri 👻TWDFan4Ever👻 (@Specneedsmom4) December 18, 2019

GOP member of the House just stated Republicans are "violently opposed" to impeachment.#ImpeachmentDay — Alex Morash (@AlexMorash) December 18, 2019

@TomColeOK04

Did you just say you are VIOLENTLY opposed to impeachment. Are you inciting violence on behalf of a malignant narcassist dictator? pic.twitter.com/B0jSYkdqyh — Pot vs. Kettle (@pot_vs) December 18, 2019

GOP Rep. Tom Cole, ranking member of the Rules Committee: “I also want to underscore again, we are very violently opposed to the process, very strongly opposed to the rule, think this is a charade and been very unfair.” https://t.co/KtGatDXQxG pic.twitter.com/CoI3312nhU — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) December 18, 2019