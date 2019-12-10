GOP mass exodus: Anti-LGBTQ congressman who suggested Americans have a right to own nuclear weapons to retire

The GOP mass exodus continues. U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho, a three-term Republican from Florida, has just announced he will retire at the end of his term and not seek re-election in 2020. He becomes the third Republican in less than a week to retire.

The extremist Tea Party Republican lawmaker has a horrific record, including suggesting the Second Amendment gives Americans the right to own the exact same weapons of war the U.S. Armed Forces have – which would include nuclear weapons. (It does not.)

Rep. Yoho is anti-gay. He opposes same-sex marriage and beleives states should have the right to overrule federal law on the issue. He also supports laws that would grant special rights to those who claim their faith allows them to oppose same-sex marriage and same-sex couples.

After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the U.S. Constitution grants same-sex couples the right to marry, Yoho said in a statement, falsely, “the Constitution grants the People the ablity [sic] to decide whether or not to recognize same-sex marriage.”

For the 116th Congress, there are now 27 House Republicans who have either quit, announced they will quit, or announced they will not seek re-election in 2020.