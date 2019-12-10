GOP mass exodus: Anti-LGBTQ congressman who suggested Americans have a right to own nuclear weapons to retire
The GOP mass exodus continues. U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho, a three-term Republican from Florida, has just announced he will retire at the end of his term and not seek re-election in 2020. He becomes the third Republican in less than a week to retire.
The extremist Tea Party Republican lawmaker has a horrific record, including suggesting the Second Amendment gives Americans the right to own the exact same weapons of war the U.S. Armed Forces have – which would include nuclear weapons. (It does not.)
Rep. Yoho is anti-gay. He opposes same-sex marriage and beleives states should have the right to overrule federal law on the issue. He also supports laws that would grant special rights to those who claim their faith allows them to oppose same-sex marriage and same-sex couples.
After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the U.S. Constitution grants same-sex couples the right to marry, Yoho said in a statement, falsely, “the Constitution grants the People the ablity [sic] to decide whether or not to recognize same-sex marriage.”
For the 116th Congress, there are now 27 House Republicans who have either quit, announced they will quit, or announced they will not seek re-election in 2020.
Trump goes nuts after House unveils articles of impeachment: Adam Schiff will ‘have to answer for this!’
In the wake of Tuesday morning's press conference where House Democrats announced abuse of power and obstruction of Congress articles of impeachment against President Trump, the President took to Twitter to slam House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and other Democrats leading the impeachment effort against him.
House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler: Trump ‘puts himself before country’
Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment Tuesday against US President Donald Trump after weeks of arguing there is overwhelming evidence that the US leader abused his office and deserves to be removed.
If the charges -- abuse of power and obstruction of Congress -- are approved by the full House of Representatives in a vote expected next week, it would put Trump in the historic position of being the third US leader ever impeached and placed on trial in the Senate.
"Our president holds the ultimate public trust," said House Judiciary Committee Jerry Nadler.
"When he betrays that trust and puts himself before country, he endangers the constitution, he endangers our democracy and he endangers our national security."