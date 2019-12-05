GOP mass exodus: Far right wing anti-LGBTQ Republican who called Obama a ‘dictator’ announces retirement from Congress
The GOP mass exodus continues. U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, a six-term Republican representing the people of Georgia, has just announced he will retire at the end of his term. Graves, who is 49 years old, may be best known for calling then-President Barack Obama a “dictator” in 2016.
Rep. Graves announced his retirement just one day after the House completed its third impeachment hearing, and just after Speaker Pelosi announced she has requested the drafting of Articles of Impeachment against President Trump.
Graves becomes the 24th Republican who has resigned or announced their retirement from the House during the 116th Congress.
Graves is virulently anti-LGBTQ and anti-women, He has voted repeatedly against allowing any federal funds to go to Planned Parenthood or to fund abortions. He voted against reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act. And in the face of growing support for same-sex marriage, Rep. Graves voted to enshrine the “right” to voice anti-gay opinions into law.
“As we all do, I’m entering a new season in life,” Graves said in a statement announcing his retirement, according to The Hill. “An exciting season. So, the time has come for me to pass the baton. Now it’s my turn to cheer, support and sacrifice for those who have done the same for me over the last two decades.”
Ukrainians aren’t happy about Rudy Giuliani’s surprise visit to ‘destroy’ Dems’ impeachment efforts: report
President Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, made a surprise visit to Ukraine's capital this week with his "shady band of conspiracy theorists," BuzzFeed News reports, and people are not happy about his arrival.
Giuliani's visit comes as Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky prepares to enter into peace talks with Russian president Vladimir Putin and as Ukrainians looks to distance themselves from the fact that their country is a key factor in the impeachment proceedings playing out in D.C. As BuzzFeed News points out, Giuliani is in the country to do research for a pro-Trump documentary that aims to "destroy" the Democrats' impeachment effort.
CNN
‘Help me’: CNN’s John King begs guests to say something after bonkers Giuliani interview leaves him speechless
CNN host John King on Thursday found himself at a loss for words while watching the latest escapade of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who is in Ukraine this week to apparently resume his quest to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
During a segment about Giuliani's latest Ukraine caper, King played an interview clip with former Fox News host Eric Bolling in which Giuliani refused to say what he was doing in the country.
"I'm not here -- I don't have to defend myself!" Giuliani said, when asked about his reasons for traveling to Kiev. "I didn't do anything wrong. I didn't do a darn thing wrong!"
GOP mass exodus: Far right wing anti-LGBTQ Republican who called Obama a ‘dictator’ announces retirement From Congress
The GOP mass exodus continues. U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, a six-term Republican representing the people of Georgia, has just announced he will retire at the end of his term. Graves, who is 49 years old, may be best known for calling then-President Barack Obama a "dictator" in 2016.