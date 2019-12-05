GOP mass exodus: Far right wing anti-LGBTQ Republican who called Obama a ‘dictator’ announces retirement from Congress

The GOP mass exodus continues. U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, a six-term Republican representing the people of Georgia, has just announced he will retire at the end of his term. Graves, who is 49 years old, may be best known for calling then-President Barack Obama a “dictator” in 2016.

Rep. Graves announced his retirement just one day after the House completed its third impeachment hearing, and just after Speaker Pelosi announced she has requested the drafting of Articles of Impeachment against President Trump.

Graves becomes the 24th Republican who has resigned or announced their retirement from the House during the 116th Congress.

Graves is virulently anti-LGBTQ and anti-women, He has voted repeatedly against allowing any federal funds to go to Planned Parenthood or to fund abortions. He voted against reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act. And in the face of growing support for same-sex marriage, Rep. Graves voted to enshrine the “right” to voice anti-gay opinions into law.

“As we all do, I’m entering a new season in life,” Graves said in a statement announcing his retirement, according to The Hill. “An exciting season. So, the time has come for me to pass the baton. Now it’s my turn to cheer, support and sacrifice for those who have done the same for me over the last two decades.”