GOP ranking member blurts out a point of order less than 30 seconds into impeachment hearing
This Thursday, the House Judiciary Committee resumed debate on two articles of impeachment against President Trump. As House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler (D-CA) called up the resolution against Trump for “for high crimes and misdemeanors,” ranking member Doug Collins (R-GA) immediately cut in with a point of order.
Watch:
House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler calls up resolution of impeachment against Pres. Trump "for high crimes and misdemeanors."
Ranking member Doug Collins immediately interrupted with a point of order. https://t.co/FRI0abcVSD pic.twitter.com/Us962Ufirc
— ABC News (@ABC) December 12, 2019
Breaking Banner
Conservative: Democrats are wasting time attacking each other when they should be warning the public about Trump
On Thursday, former Jeb Bush adviser and Republican National Committee spokesman Tim Miller, a Never Trump conservative, penned a dire warning in The Bulwark, castigating Democrats for not responding to the threat of President Donald Trump with the force or unity that they should.
"Last year the apartment complex that was under construction behind my condo was torched to the ground in the dead of night. Flames engulfed the block and little balls of fire began raining down into our courtyard as if the End Times had cometh," wrote Miller. "When the firemen came to evacuate us, we did not spend a few hours searching their twitter archives for problematic tweets before accepting their assistance. We didn’t make sure that we brought every single item from the house with us. After-all, this was an actual emergency. So we grabbed the essentials as quickly as possible, ensured everyone was safe, and followed the instructions of the professionals who were trying to keep our home from burning to the ground."
Slave life’s harsh realities are erased in Christmas tours of Southern plantations
This holiday season, many Americans will tour historic mansions in the Southern United States that are beautifully decked out in traditional wreaths, garlands and mistletoe for Christmas.
At Mount Vernon, George Washington’s Virginia mansion, tourists are promised candlelit tours and a “festive evening” of refreshments, 18th-century dancing and more. Visitors can even meet a re-enactor playing Martha Washington, America’s First Lady.
At the state-run Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation Historic Site in Brunswick, Georgia, promoters promise attendees a “magical experience” during the holiday event, learning how “Christmas was celebrated on a Southern rice plantation during the 1850s.”
Breaking Banner
Ex-GOP lawmaker Sean Duffy cornered by CNN’s Camerota: Should Trump keep using foreign help to get re-elected
On Thursday morning, CNN "New Day" host Alisyn Camerota confronted former GOP lawmaker Sean Duffy (R-WI) -- now a CNN contributor himself -- over whether he would approve of Donald Trump using his position of power to press foreign governments for help with his re-election after the ex-Congressman said he saw nothing wrong with the president's Ukraine phonecall.
Appearing on a panel with former GOP Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA), Duffy tried to dismiss the pending impeachment of the president by using polls showing a decline in support for the expected Senate trial -- only to have host Camerota shoot them down saying they are an outlier by a GOP-related firm that CNN wouldn't even repeat.