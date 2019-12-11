GOP scrambles to save its only Latina congresswoman as she heads towards a ‘fatal collision’ with Trump’s tribal politics

Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA) is female, Hispanic, and a rare sight when it comes to Republicans on the West Coast, who have seen their female ranks in the House cut in half since 2011. As she prepares to run for reelection, the fact that she doesn’t represent the typical GOP ideals in 2019 creates challenges in and of themselves. But as a report from POLITICO this Wednesday points out, Republicans are committed to protecting her.

“But as the daily war machine hits overdrive with the impeachment proceedings, Herrera Beutler is wary of what message she is expected to deliver,” POLITICO’s Rishika Dugyala and Melanie Zanonaes write. “Yes, she voted against the impeachment inquiry in October, but she is far from an unquestioning supporter of President Donald Trump. In fact, she is open about the fact she wrote in former House Speaker Paul Ryan’s name on her ballot in 2016. And yes, she subscribes to the party’s beliefs on Obamacare repeal and a barrier on the southern border. But she voted against the GOP’s health care bill to replace much of Obamacare, which would have left millions uncovered. And she was one of 13 Republicans who rebuked Trump for his national wall emergency, saying it set a ‘dangerous’ precedent to circumvent Congress. Matt Gaetz, she is not.”

According to Herrera Beutler, her goal is not to be President Trump’s “loyal servant.”

“To the degree that he is serving the people I represent, I’m there, I’m with him,” she said. “To the degree that there’s a problem, I’ll oppose him.”

Read the full piece over at POLITICO.