GOP’s laughable defenses of Trump show they have ‘discarded logic’: conservative
This Wednesday, December 18, the two articles of impeachment that the House Judiciary Committee has approved against President Donald Trump — one for abuse of power, the other for obstruction of Congress — are expected to come up for a full vote on the House floor. With Trump likely to be indicted for both articles by the House and later judged “guilty” or “not guilty” in a Senate trial, many Republicans are aggressively rallying to the president’s defense. But conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, on the other hand, has been an outspoken supporter of impeaching Trump — and in a December 16 column, she asserts that many of the defenses coming from Trump’s defenders in the GOP are bogus.
Rubin notes that Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, during a recent interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, claimed that Trump was requesting a perfectly legitimate investigation of “corruption” in Ukraine during his July 25 conservation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Cruz insisted, “That is inherently within the authority of the president, the Department of Justice to do, and that is their responsibility to do.”
The conservative columnist notes that Cruz, “launched into speculation about Hunter Biden, who no one has shown to be guilty of anything other than questionable judgment.” And Rubin adds that “it is never appropriate to demand a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen,” including Hunter Biden —the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.
Rubin points out that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, in defense of Trump, has insisted that the president “does not want foreign governments interfering in our elections.” Yet Trump’s actions, according to Rubin, make it clear that he does.
Pro-Trump Republicans, Rubin writes, are arguing that “it is okay to get a foreign investigation into a debunked conspiracy theory if you actually believe it — since Trump is so out to lunch as to believe Ukraine interfered with our election, it’s all good! This begs the question of whether someone who buys into debunked conspiracy theories is fit to serve.”
Rubin wraps up her column by emphasizing that no matter how much pro-Trump Republicans claim otherwise, trying to bully a foreign power into investigating a political adversary is unacceptable — period.
“You really cannot object to receiving foreign help to win an election while you excuse strong-arming a foreign power to give you help,” Rubin writes. “Well, unless you are Ted Cruz and the rest of the Republicans who discarded logic, consistency, principle and fidelity to the Constitution years ago.”
Rep. Debbie Dingell ‘shaken’ after Trump maliciously drags her dead husband into impeachment fight
Speaking on CNN this Monday, Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-12th District) said that "when a President uses his office for his own private, personal political gain, that's disturbing."
While choosing to not divulge how she'll vote on the impeachment of President Trump, Dingell reminded viewers that she was a direct target of President Trump's attacks, who invoked the memory of her dead husband John Dingell in a tweet this Saturday.
‘Astonishing’ Trump rule could let banks classify NFL stadium investments as aid to poor communities
The financial institutions would get significant tax breaks for their investments, thanks to the 2017 Republican tax law.
Rule changes proposed by the Trump administration last week could let banks classify investments in professional sports stadiums as aid to the poor, and then give the financial institutions a significant tax break for their efforts.
Judge smacks down Mike Flynn’s lawyers in scathing opinion that accuses them of plagiarism
Attorneys representing disgraced former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn got a brutal smackdown on Monday from a judge who accused them of plagiarism.
In a new ruling, U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan rejected attempts by Flynn's attorneys to compel the government to release additional documents that they said would prove the FBI acted improperly when it questioned the former national security adviser and caught him lying about his conversations with Russian officials.
"[Flynn] fails to explain how most of the requested information that the government has not already provided to him is relevant and material to his underlying offense -- willfully and knowingly making materially false statements and omissions to the FBI," Sullivan wrote.