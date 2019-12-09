GOP’s Matt Gaetz explodes during impeachment hearing: ‘We want Schiff in that chair!’
Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida began shouting out of turn on Monday during impeachment proceedings in the House Judiciary Committee, forcing Chair Jerry Nadler to pound his gavel and demand silence.
Gaetz was apparently infuriated with Democratic witness and counsel Daniel Goldman, who was presenting the findings of the Intelligence Committee’s investigation of the Ukraine scandal. Goldman had raised the fact that Gordon Sondland, President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the European Union and a key witness in the probe, had donated $1 million to the 2017 inauguration before receiving his appointment. Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), the ranking member, castigated Goldman for bringing this fact up.
Then Gaetz jumped, even though he hadn’t been recognized to question the witness.
“The implication is we want [Chair Adam] Schiff in that chair, not you!” Gaetz bellowed as Collins looked uncomfortable. “The implication is the person that wrote the report is the person that should come in and present it. And you weren’t elected by anybody!”
Nadler began pounding the gavel.
“And you’re here giving this testimony, in place of the chairman!” Gaetz continued, raising his voice above the sound of the gavel. “I hope that clears up the implication!” (This didn’t actually seem related to what Collins had said at all.)
“The gentleman does not have the time, and the gentleman has been warned before!” Nadler said, rebuking Gaetz. “You cannot simply yell out and disrupt the committee!”
Democratic Counsel Daniel Goldman: "What are you trying to say? What is the implication here?"
.@RepMattGaetz: "The implication is we want Schiff in that chair. Not you."
Vindicated James Comey wants Attorney General Bill Barr to apologize to the FBI and admit he lied
Former FBI Director James Comey took a victory lap after the Inspector General's report that vindicated neither he nor the FBI "committed treason," as was claimed by President Donald Trump.
In an MSNBC interview with Nicolle Wallace, Comey said that it's reassuring that Trump has tried to politicize the FBI, but that he's been unsuccessful.
He also noted that one of his biggest concerns was that his mother-in-law who was sitting in an assisted living facility watching Fox News was convinced that he was going to jail. He worked to reassure her for years, saying that the report would ultimately become known and he would be exonerated.
Houston police chief slams GOP for inaction on guns after sergeant is shot to death
In the wake of a police sergeant being shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call, Houston police chief Art Acevedo is calling on lawmakers to pass legislation that would ban domestic abusers from possessing firearms, Chron.com reports.
“I don’t want to hear about how much they support law enforcement,” Acevedo said during a press conference outside the medical examiner's office this Monday. “I don’t want to hear about how much they care about the sanctity of lives,” Acevedo said.
Caring killer whale grandmas help calves survive
Doting killer whale grandmothers help their grand calves survive, particularly in times of food scarcity, scientists reported Monday in a paper that sheds new light on the evolutionary role of menopause.
Orca females stop reproducing in their thirties or forties but can continue to live for decades more, a phenomenon known only to exist in humans and four other mammal species, all of which are whales.
It has been suggested that the trait evolved because it allowed post reproductive females to help their wider kin -- referred to as the "grandmother effect" in people, but the theory had not been tested in whales until now.