#GymJordanIsAnIdiot trends as GOP congressman babbles furiously against impeachment

Published

1 min ago

on

As the final debate wound down before the vote to impeach President Donald Trump, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) took the floor to deliver a loud, rambling rant against the impeachment efforts, ticking off several accomplishments of the Trump administration he claimed are the real reason Democrats want to impeach him, lying about the basic evidence laid out by the committees, and generally delivering the style of bluster for which he is infamous.

As he did so, commenters on social media began circulating the hashtag #GymJordanIsAnIdiot (the nickname “Gym Jordan” being a reference to accusations he failed to report sexual abuse of student athletes while working as a wrestling coach at Ohio State University).

Some people also mocked the fact that he was sporting a suit jacket — as a bare business-casual button-up shirt is his signature look:

