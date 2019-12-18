GymJordanIsAnIdiot trends as GOP congressman babbles furiously against impeachment

As the final debate wound down before the vote to impeach President Donald Trump, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) took the floor to deliver a loud, rambling rant against the impeachment efforts, ticking off several accomplishments of the Trump administration he claimed are the real reason Democrats want to impeach him, lying about the basic evidence laid out by the committees, and generally delivering the style of bluster for which he is infamous.

ADVERTISEMENT

As he did so, commenters on social media began circulating the hashtag #GymJordanIsAnIdiot (the nickname “Gym Jordan” being a reference to accusations he failed to report sexual abuse of student athletes while working as a wrestling coach at Ohio State University).

Some people also mocked the fact that he was sporting a suit jacket — as a bare business-casual button-up shirt is his signature look:

#gymjordanisanidiot Here’s his summation: “It’s a shame! It’s a sham. It’s a damn shameful shim sham shimmy shim shimmy sham! I yield the balance of my time.” — Jody Quid Pro Oh-Oh (@Jodyllew) December 19, 2019

I just love it when privileged white men in power complain about ”fairness”. Excuse me while I shed a tear for these goons. #gymjordanisanidiot #impeachment #ImpeachmentDay — Jay🏳️‍🌈 (@DiamondHunter80) December 18, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Jacket or no jacket he still looks like he sleeps in his car. #gymjordanisanidiot — Dava She Wolf (@davashewolf) December 18, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

#gymjordanisanidiot and @realDonaldTrump is about to be impeached. Oh happy day! — David Schaffer #RemoveTrump 📎 (@Davidsfr) December 19, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Is this guy an accurate representation of the people of Ohio? Im just saying, if this snake oil salesman was my representative I would move to Canada. Just keep talking fast and loudly, and fuck the facts. My head wants to explode everytime this guy talks. #gymjordanisanidiot — Larry (@Larry53671579) December 19, 2019

Wow! But the yellow tie and blue shirt still don’t make a man of him. #gymjordanisanidiot #GymNeedsToAnswer https://t.co/UJ213qUpkK — Maureen Mayfield (@oldrookie41) December 18, 2019