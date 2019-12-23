‘Hard news’ anchor at Fox busted asking Trump’s Treasury Department for favors

On Monday, the Hollywood Reporter revealed that Bret Baier, a “hard news” anchor for Fox News’ “Special Report,” asked President Donald Trump’s Treasury Department for special treatment.

Specifically, emails provided to the Reporter by nonprofit group Democracy Forward show Baier asked Treasury officials for his family and a family friend to be granted a tour of the U.S. Mint — a request that was promptly granted.

“If it doesn’t work — don’t worry about it,” wrote Baier to former Treasury spokesman Tony Sayegh. “Meant to request last week. Don’t spend too much time on it. If you can point us to someone — and it’s easy — great. If not — no worries. Thanks.”

Immediately, Sayegh emailed a staffer saying, “Bret Baier is asking to help him get his friends and family a Mint tour tomorrow. Who can help us do that?”

Other emails revealed that Fox News would reach out to the Treasury for political help, with one booker for the Dana Perino Show asking if Secretary Steve Mnuchin had any policies he would like to promote on the network.

You can read more here.