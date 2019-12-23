Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Hard news’ anchor at Fox busted asking Trump’s Treasury Department for favors

Published

3 mins ago

on

On Monday, the Hollywood Reporter revealed that Bret Baier, a “hard news” anchor for Fox News’ “Special Report,” asked President Donald Trump’s Treasury Department for special treatment.

Specifically, emails provided to the Reporter by nonprofit group Democracy Forward show Baier asked Treasury officials for his family and a family friend to be granted a tour of the U.S. Mint — a request that was promptly granted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If it doesn’t work — don’t worry about it,” wrote Baier to former Treasury spokesman Tony Sayegh. “Meant to request last week. Don’t spend too much time on it. If you can point us to someone — and it’s easy — great. If not — no worries. Thanks.”

Immediately, Sayegh emailed a staffer saying, “Bret Baier is asking to help him get his friends and family a Mint tour tomorrow. Who can help us do that?”

Other emails revealed that Fox News would reach out to the Treasury for political help, with one booker for the Dana Perino Show asking if Secretary Steve Mnuchin had any policies he would like to promote on the network.

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Hard news’ anchor at Fox busted asking Trump’s Treasury Department for favors

Published

2 mins ago

on

December 23, 2019

By

On Monday, the Hollywood Reporter revealed that Bret Baier, a "hard news" anchor for Fox News' "Special Report," asked President Donald Trump's Treasury Department for special treatment.

Specifically, emails provided to the Reporter by nonprofit group Democracy Forward show Baier asked Treasury officials for his family and a family friend to be granted a tour of the U.S. Mint — a request that was promptly granted.

"If it doesn't work — don't worry about it," wrote Baier to former Treasury spokesman Tony Sayegh. "Meant to request last week. Don't spend too much time on it. If you can point us to someone — and it's easy — great. If not — no worries. Thanks."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Jerry Falwell Jr. tells GOP Christmas party: ‘2020 will be Hiroshima and Nagasaki for the Dems’

Published

27 mins ago

on

December 23, 2019

By

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. claimed over the weekend that the 2020 election "'will be Hiroshima and Nagasaki" for the Democrats.

Falwell revealed the remarks while visiting President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago for Christmas, according to reporter Olivia Nuzzi.

“I told the crowd at the Palm Beach GOP Christmas/Hanukkah party tonight that I predict the 2020 election will be Hiroshima and Nagasaki for the Dems!” Falwell said.

He later added: “The impeachment by the Democrats was their Pearl Harbor.”

Donald Trump posing with Jerry Falwell Jr. and his family at Mar-a-Lago. On Thursday, Falwell tweeted, “I told the crowd at the Palm Beach GOP Christmas/Hanukkah party tonight that I predict the 2020 election will be Hiroshima and Nagasaki for the Dems!” pic.twitter.com/kmTiV1vO4L

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mitch McConnell admits Republicans could still have to call witnesses at Senate trial

Published

43 mins ago

on

December 23, 2019

By

Republicans, led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), have made it clear that they would like the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump to be a summary affair, simply reviewing the facts that were discussed in the House inquiry and then moving to a vote without considering any new evidence or testimony — a setup that the GOP believes will most reliably keep their senators in line and ensure a smooth acquittal along party lines.

But on Monday, according to The Daily Beast, McConnell admitted in an interview on Fox & Friends that he couldn't completely close the door to calling forth new witnesses.

Continue Reading
 
 