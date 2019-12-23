Quantcast
Harvard Law begs students to work for Trump’s judges — but there are no takers: report

Published

1 min ago

on

According to Bloomberg News, Harvard Law School is begging its students and alumni to apply for clerkships with four recently confirmed right-wing federal judges appointed by President Donald Trump, after nobody in their network submitted any applications.

“If you could be available for a 2020 clerkship, now is a time you can stand out with just the Harvard brand name, not to mention your other qualifications, as the applicant pool nationwide shrinks,” said Harvard in a message to its network.

The message drew swift criticism, with Michigan Law professor Leah Litman tweeting, “It’s not responsible to tell students that they should apply to any/every judge, or to say that *anyone* with whom the students might disagree is a judge they should be willing to clerk for,” and the progressive student group Harvard Parity Project tweeting, “Harvard thinks we have “wasted opportunities” by not applying to these judges…judges who have been ranked unqualified, opposed by their state’s Senators, rolled back civil rights in the DOJ, and oppose everything from LGBTQ+ rights to Brown v. Board … If not working for these judges is wasting opportunities, we are happy to keep wasting them.”

Of the four judges in question, two of them were rated “Not Qualified” by the American Bar Association. This includes Missouri District Court Judge Sarah Pitlyk, a former law clerk of now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh who has no trial experience, has claimed that abortion is racist, and opposes the use of in vitro fertilization; and Ninth Circuit Judge Lawrence VanDyke, a former Nevada solicitor general whose own colleagues describe him as “arrogant,” “lazy,” and an “ideologue” who lacks the temperament to try cases impartially.

Most presidents and senators have previously relied on the American Bar Association’s recommendations to vet judicial nominees, but Trump and the Senate GOP have generally blown off their warnings about unqualified judges, as well as the objections of several judges’ home-state Democratic senators.


White evangelicals blasted for backing Trump: ‘Where in the Bible does it say anything goes?’

Published

9 mins ago

on

December 23, 2019

By

White evangelicals were blasted in The Washington Post on Monday.

Less than one week before Christmas, Christianity Today magazine started a public debate over the morality of evangelicals supporting President Donald Trump.

The magazine -- founded by Billy Graham -- called for Trump's removal from office in an editorial.

“To use an old cliché, it’s time to call a spade a spade, to say that no matter how many hands we win in this political poker game, we are playing with a stacked deck of gross immorality and ethical incompetence … It will crash down on the reputation of evangelical religion and on the world’s understanding of the gospel," the editorial read.

Trump demands ‘no more time should be wasted’ on impeachment — while on vacation in Florida

Published

29 mins ago

on

December 23, 2019

By

President Donald Trump returned from his vacation on the golf course to rail against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

He proclaimed that Pelosi would likely be losing the House in 2020, something that flies in the face of all of the polls and electoral shifts over the last two years, which favor Democrats. A substantial number of Republicans have also announced they are retiring this year.

He then turned to goad Pelosi into sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate as soon as possible. If the articles were sent now, it would be before courts decide whether Trump's officials must comply with subpoenas. It also would come before courts say documents must be released. Several lawsuits are being decided after Freedom of Information Act requests by news outlets. What has been discovered so far isn't helping Trump.

2020 Election

Tulsi Gabbard urged to resign from Congress by former Hawaii Gov Neil Abercrombie

Published

42 mins ago

on

December 23, 2019

By

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) should resign from office so that her presidential bid does not interfere with her representing Hawaii in Congress.

Former Gov. Neil Abercrombie, who served 20 years in Congress, made his call to resign on Monday, Honolulu Civil Beat reports.

“I feel very strongly the 2nd District of Hawaii must be fully represented,” he said.

Gabbard has already announced she's not running for re-election.

"Abercrombie said a special election should be held to fill Gabbard’s seat if she resigns," Honolulu Civil Beat reported. "He has endorsed state Sen. Kai Kahele in his run to fill her seat, but said he didn’t make the announcement to benefit Kahele.

