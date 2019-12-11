Harvey Weinstein agrees to $25 million settlement with sexual assault accusers: lawyer
Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has reached a $25 million settlement with dozens of his alleged sexual misconduct victims, one of the women’s lawyers told AFP on Wednesday.
The cash will be shared among more than 30 actresses and former employees who have sued the 67-year-old producer for offenses ranging from sexual harassment to rape.
Aaron Filler, an attorney for “Boardwalk Empire” actress Paz de la Huerta, told AFP he expected his client, who accused Weinstein of raping her in 2010, to be part of the settlement.
(AFP)
Breaking Banner
‘Cynical’ voters may have won Trump the Midwest — but they could now doom him: report
A great deal of ink has been spilled about how strongly President Donald Trump performed among white voters without a college degree in 2016. But there is another, smaller group of voters that went for him by enormous margins that may well have been enough to give him Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania: voters who hated both candidates.
And this time around, a new poll shows that same group of voters is preparing to throw him out of office.
"As it turns out, while people who liked Trump and didn’t like Clinton voted heavily for Trump (as you’d expect), the current president also had an edge among people who disliked both him and Clinton," wrote Philip Bump in the Washington Post. "He won those voters by 17 points nationally — and by margins in the closest states that were likely enough to hand him the electoral college victory he needed." He additionally won "cynical" voters by 37 points in Wisconsin, 25 points in Pennsylvania and 21 points in Michigan — all of which had extremely close final results.
Trump has pastor who says Jews are going to Hell to deliver a speech at White House Hanukkah celebration
Just days after American Jewish organizations criticized President Donald Trump's anti-Semitic remarks in a speech he delivered before an American Jewish organization President Donald Trump added insult to injury Wednesday. At an early White House Hanukkah celebration the President asked an evangelical Southern Baptist pastor who believes Jewish people are going to hell to deliver remarks.
Dr. Robert Jeffress is among the closest of Trump's Evangelical Christian allies. A Fox News contributor, Jeffress regularly lauds Trump on the conservative cable channel while verbally obliterating the president's critics.
Breaking Banner
House Judiciary received classified evidence from House Intel just prior to impeachment markup
Hours before the House Judiciary Committee began debating the articles of impeachment into President Donald Trump, the committee received new, classified evidence.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) had given the administration a Wednesday deadline to declassify the evidence, but Vice President Mike Pence's office ignored the deadline, so Schiff sent the evidence anyway.
At issue is a "supplemental submission" from Jennifer Williams, the special advisor for Europe and Russia in Pence's office.
The document contains information about a Sept. 18, 2019 phone call between pence and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.