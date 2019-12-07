‘Hell no’: Texans join forces to stop Trump from stealing their land

President Donald Trump’s pledge to build a wall at the southern border with Mexico has been a huge winner with his base. But there is one group of people who are not happy: the Texans who actually live in the region where the wall would be built.
According to the Washington Post, many people in the region have no intention of letting the federal government seize their land to construct the wall, like Afghanistan war veteran Salvador Castillo of Brownsville, who received a letter from officials demanding unlimited access to and use of his land, which gradually escalated into a lawsuit.
“We were astonished,” said Castillo. “We were like, ‘Hell no!’ We don’t like this. It’s very intrusive.”
The Trump administration has so far build 85 miles of new fencing, but most of it is just upgrades to fencing that already existed. Building new barriers in Texas is a unique challenge, because most of the border there is privately owned — and the owners are willing to fight in court to protect their home and their way of life.
“I stopped answering the door,” said Castillo’s wife Yvette Arroyo, who said she was visited by attorneys, Border Patrol agents, and Army personnel. “Going to battle against the federal government is not something we will win. But we are not going to take this lying down.”
You can read more here.
