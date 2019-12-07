Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Hell no’: Texans join forces to stop Trump from stealing their land

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump’s pledge to build a wall at the southern border with Mexico has been a huge winner with his base. But there is one group of people who are not happy: the Texans who actually live in the region where the wall would be built.

According to the Washington Post, many people in the region have no intention of letting the federal government seize their land to construct the wall, like Afghanistan war veteran Salvador Castillo of Brownsville, who received a letter from officials demanding unlimited access to and use of his land, which gradually escalated into a lawsuit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We were astonished,” said Castillo. “We were like, ‘Hell no!’ We don’t like this. It’s very intrusive.”

The Trump administration has so far build 85 miles of new fencing, but most of it is just upgrades to fencing that already existed. Building new barriers in Texas is a unique challenge, because most of the border there is privately owned — and the owners are willing to fight in court to protect their home and their way of life.

“I stopped answering the door,” said Castillo’s wife Yvette Arroyo, who said she was visited by attorneys, Border Patrol agents, and Army personnel. “Going to battle against the federal government is not something we will win. But we are not going to take this lying down.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

World leaders mocked Trump because they’re tired of his ‘center of attention’ act: MSNBC guest

Published

12 mins ago

on

December 7, 2019

By

During an MSNBC segment on President Donald Trump's abrupt departure from NATO talks in London after video was released of world leaders making fun of him, an MSNBC guest said those same leaders have become tired of his act.

Speaking with host David Gura, the LA Times Eli Stokols said international diplomats have realized there is no dealing with the president who is in his own world and just wants attention..

"Your colleague had a great line: 'This is a president who views norms like a teenager views curfews,'" Gura began.

"Well, he likes going to these things and blowing them up and being the center of attention," Stokols replied.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Unbelievable’: Ex-Trump official stunned president is still letting Giuliani run around unchecked in Ukraine

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 7, 2019

By

In a Washington Post report on the continuing attempts by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani to dig up dirt on political opponents -- at the same time that President Donald Trump is facing impeachment for pressuring Ukraine with the promise of aid for the same -- a former Trump administration official expressed shock that Giuliani hasn't been told to stop.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Hell no’: Texans join forces to stop Trump from stealing their land

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 7, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's pledge to build a wall at the southern border with Mexico has been a huge winner with his base. But there is one group of people who are not happy: the Texans who actually live in the region where the wall would be built.

According to the Washington Post, many people in the region have no intention of letting the federal government seize their land to construct the wall, like Afghanistan war veteran Salvador Castillo of Brownsville, who received a letter from officials demanding unlimited access to and use of his land, which gradually escalated into a lawsuit.

Continue Reading
 
 