Here are the articles of impeachment Democrats will announce against Trump
On Monday, Washington Post congressional reporter Rachael Bade reported the two articles of impeachment expected to be announced by House Democrats on Tuesday morning.
Multiple sources confided that there will be two articles of impeachment — abuse of power, and obstruction of Congress. This would imply that a long-discussed hypothetical third article of impeachment related to conduct in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation is off the table for now.
After the articles of impeachment are announced, the markup is expected to take place on Thursday.
BREAKING: House Dems expected to unveil two articles of impeachment against Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, per multiple leadership sources and members close with the investigation.
Presser tomorrow. Markup likely Thursday.
