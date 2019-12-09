Quantcast
Here are the articles of impeachment Democrats will announce against Trump

13 mins ago

On Monday, Washington Post congressional reporter Rachael Bade reported the two articles of impeachment expected to be announced by House Democrats on Tuesday morning.

Multiple sources confided that there will be two articles of impeachment — abuse of power, and obstruction of Congress. This would imply that a long-discussed hypothetical third article of impeachment related to conduct in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation is off the table for now.

After the articles of impeachment are announced, the markup is expected to take place on Thursday.


GOP strategist reveals 4 key reasons Trump’s impeachment defense is ‘absurd’

1 min ago

December 9, 2019

Longtime Republican strategist Steve Schmidt blasted the defense of President Donald Trump offered by GOP members of Congress.

Schmidt mentioned Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) during a Monday evening interview with MSNBC's Chris Hayes.

The conservative commentator identified four areas of Trump's history that undermined his defense.

"When we look at the foundation of the defense that we saw here -- which is outside of the facts that I'll get to in a minute -- so the foundation is that the president was mightily concerned about corruption Ukraine," Schmidt noted. "Forgetting that this is a person who ran a fake university, ran a fraudulent charity, bilked all of his contractors out of the wages they had earned and has a record of fraud that lights the night sky."

Rand Paul moves to ban collection of congressional phone records after Nunes was caught calling Giuliani associates

1 hour ago

December 9, 2019

On Monday, Politico reported that Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) is pushing to change congressional rules to prohibit subpoenas from committee chairmen from seeking the phone records of members of Congress, as well as those of journalists.

This comes directly after a subpoena served to AT&T revealed that Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) had been covertly communicating with indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, as well as right-wing reporter John Solomon, who was responsible for disputed reports attacking former Vice President Joe Biden's son and former Ukrainian Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

