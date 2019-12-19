Here is why Trump will continue seeking foreign support to get re-elected in 2020
In a piece for The Washington Post today, opinion writer Paul Waldman contends that the current impeachment effort against President Trump won’t make it less likely for him to seek foreign assistance for his reelection — it’ll only make it more likely.
Citing Russian president Vladimir Putin’s recent comments where he said Trump’s impeachment is based in “completely fabricated reasons,” Waldman writes that Putin’s words must have been a “ray of light to warm [Trump’s] soul.”
“And it’s a reminder that Putin almost certainly sees a second Trump term as in his own interests, both because it could produce policy outcomes favorable to the Kremlin and because on a daily basis Trump contributes to one of Putin’s key long-term projects: the discrediting of western liberal democracy,” he continued.
Trump’s open willingness to accept Russian assistance, followed by his alleged pressuring of the Ukrainian government to investigate his political rivals, shows that he is “utterly unrepentant.” But ultimately, it’s his own ego that will prompt to commit the same questionable behavior over and over again, according to Waldman.
“Some have suggested that when he gets acquitted, he’ll feel emboldened to commit more misdeeds,” writes Waldman. ‘While that makes some intuitive sense, I think it misreads the motivations at work. It’s not that he will at that point be convinced he’s free to act as he pleases, since he always thought that. He’ll do it to show them and himself how free he has always been. It’ll be a combination of narcissism and spite. You think you Democrats are going to stop me? I’ll show you.”
Read his full piece over at The Washington Post.
Breaking Banner
White House lawyers exploring a novel legal theory — that Trump hasn’t actually been impeached: report
One defining aspect of Donald Trump's era has been the president and his supporters simply refusing to accept reality.
This approach has resulted in the president of the United States making over 15,000 lies or misleading claims as commander-in-chief -- resulting in Trump supporters believing fake "facts" about impeachment.
Trump EPA sued for putting millions of lives at risk with rollback of chemical safety rules
"We are fighting for the lives and safety of our families and workers. Our lives are more valuable than the bottom line of a few chemical barons."
A coalition of more than a dozen environmental groups on Thursday sued the Trump administration for rolling back chemical disaster prevention regulations, a move they say has endangered millions of lives.
Roger Stone is dragging out his sentencing so Trump has time to pardon him: legal analyst
Longtime associate of Donald Trump and recently-convicted felon, Roger Stone, is attempting to prolong his sentencing date in the hope of receiving a pardon, Law & Crime reports.
In a tweet from this Thursday, CNN legal analyst Jennifer Rogers pointed out that Stone's lawyers are looking to push back sentencing from February 6 to March 9.