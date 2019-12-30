Here’s how Nancy Pelosi can psychologically wreck Trump by stalling impeachment for 36 days

Speaker Nancy Pelosi could drive President Donald Trump off the deep end by refusing to transmit the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump for another 36 days, former George W. Bush speechwriter David Frum explained on Monday.

Frum was interviewed by MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell on “The Last Word” about the standoff between Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on whether there will be a fair Senate trial of Trump.

Frum laid out a theory that he cited to Paul Rosenzweig of the R Street Institute, about how crucial the next 36 days will be.

I think I may have figured out why @SpeakerPelosi is holding the articles of impeachment (or at least part of the reason): She wants to make sure that when POTUS gives the SOTU on Feb 4, he is still under impeachment. /1 — Paul Rosenzweig (@RosenzweigP) December 30, 2019

Imagine what it would be like if he got to give the SOTU having been cleared by the Senate — it would be a full-blown triumphal rant. But if the impeachment is still pending, it might, instead, be an unhinged narcissistic screed of almost unimaginable insanity. /2 — Paul Rosenzweig (@RosenzweigP) December 30, 2019

Just think of how painful it would be for 53 Republican Senators to sit in the halls of Congress, watching a live meltdown on national TV. That, alone, would be worth the price of admission. Maybe I'm wrong and this hasn't crossed her mind — but I love the idea. /fin — Paul Rosenzweig (@RosenzweigP) December 30, 2019

“February 4th is the State of the Union,” Frum noted, of a date that was set by Pelosi — two days after the House of Representatives impeached Trump.

“If there’s been a trial and there’s been a sham here and the Senate has slapped together an acquittal, imagine the tone of President Trump on the 4th of February — triumphal, obnoxious, overbearing, ‘I win, I win, you lose, you lose.’ If the impeachment is still pending on the 4th of February, can you imagine how insane that State of the Union is going to be?” he asked.

“It’s going to be like the twitter feed,” he predicted. “It’s going to be like the Christmas twitter feed when the family is all gone.”

“It’s going to be an hour of paranoia and grievance and narcissism that is going to — as Paul suggests — that will terrify many of its supporters. So if it’s not wrapped up by the 4th of February, that could have consequences,” Frum noted.

