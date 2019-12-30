Quantcast
Here’s how Nancy Pelosi can psychologically wreck Trump by stalling impeachment for 36 days

Published

1 min ago

on

Nancy Pelosi clap

Speaker Nancy Pelosi could drive President Donald Trump off the deep end by refusing to transmit the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump for another 36 days, former George W. Bush speechwriter David Frum explained on Monday.

Frum was interviewed by MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell on “The Last Word” about the standoff between Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on whether there will be a fair Senate trial of Trump.

Frum laid out a theory that he cited to Paul Rosenzweig of the R Street Institute, about how crucial the next 36 days will be.

“February 4th is the State of the Union,” Frum noted, of a date that was set by Pelosi — two days after the House of Representatives impeached Trump.

“If there’s been a trial and there’s been a sham here and the Senate has slapped together an acquittal, imagine the tone of President Trump on the 4th of February — triumphal, obnoxious, overbearing, ‘I win, I win, you lose, you lose.’ If the impeachment is still pending on the 4th of February, can you imagine how insane that State of the Union is going to be?” he asked.

“It’s going to be like the twitter feed,” he predicted. “It’s going to be like the Christmas twitter feed when the family is all gone.”

“It’s going to be an hour of paranoia and grievance and narcissism that is going to — as Paul suggests — that will terrify many of its supporters. So if it’s not wrapped up by the 4th of February, that could have consequences,” Frum noted.

Watch:

