Here’s why Mitch McConnell’s push for a ‘corrupt trial where the fix is in’ is an admission Trump is guilty

Published

7 mins ago

on

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is preventing Donald Trump from ever being able to be vindicated with his refusal to-date to allow a fair trial in the U.S. Senate, one Democrat argued on Friday.

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), who served as Lt. Governor of Virginia and Ambassador to Switzerland prior to being elected to Congress, laid out his argument on Twitter.

“We want a fair trial with the presentation of evidence and testimony of fact witnesses,” Beyer wrote. “These are things which the President himself said he wants: a fair trial and the testimony of the key fact witnesses who observed his actions related to Ukraine’s aid and meeting requests.”

“So it’s unacceptable when the Senate Majority Leader, who is in charge of overseeing this process to create what should be a fair trial, spends all of his time closely coordinating the strategy with the impeached President and then announces there won’t be witnesses,” he argued.

“His coordination raises questions for the American people about whether they can possibly see a fair trial. A cover-up or corrupt trial where the fix is in will be bad for everyone,” he continued. “The Senate Majority Leader is jeopardizing any chance of a fair trial.”

“The Senate Majority Leader’s refusal to provide a fair trial would look terrible for the President. If he is convinced there is no case or that the President is innocent, why would he deny a fair trial? Why is he dictating the verdict before it begins?” he asked.

Beyer also called out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“If Senate Republicans wanted a fair trial, we wouldn’t see the Senate Judiciary Chairman promising to do everything he can to end a trial quickly and admitting that he is not trying to pretend to be a fair juror,” he wrote.

And he called out Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
