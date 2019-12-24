Here’s why the fight over McGahn’s testimony could lead to Trump being impeached again
While preparations continue for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, the House is not finished investigating Trump, and according to Business Insider, there is a possibility that Democrats could consider more articles of impeachment down the line.
One of the most likely avenues to this comes from the battle to compel testimony from former White House Counsel Don McGahn, which dramatically played out in a federal court on Monday.
Attorneys from Trump’s Department of Justice argued that compelling testimony from McGahn would be an improper exercise of court power, because it would interfere with the impeachment proceedings — which, constitutionally, are the sole power of Congress.
Congressional lawyers, on the other hand, told the court that McGahn’s testimony could be extremely relevant to further impeachment proceedings.
McGahn’s testimony is “relevant to the Committee’s ongoing investigations into Presidential misconduct and consideration of whether to recommend additional articles of impeachment,” wrote the attorneys, adding that, “If McGahn’s testimony produces new evidence supporting the conclusion that President Trump committed impeachable offenses that are not covered by the Articles approved by the House, the Committee will proceed accordingly — including, if necessary, by considering whether to recommend new articles of impeachment.”
McGahn is heavily implicated in some of the most serious allegations of obstruction of justice outlined in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report. The report alleges that Trump ordered McGahn to fire Mueller, backing down only after McGahn said he would resign rather than carry out the directive — and furthermore, that after The New York Times exposed this incident in January 2018, Trump ordered McGahn to write a memo denying that any such incident occurred. McGahn’s testimony on these matters would be compelling evidence for a third article of impeachment.
During the initial drafting, House Democrats decided against passing a third article of impeachment based on the Mueller report, as they lacked the votes to do so. But the evidence McGahn provides could theoretically create new pressure, and new support, for such an article — and both Trump and House Democrats know it.
Mitch McConnell is in ‘a real bind’ because voters are demanding he hold a real trial: Kentucky lawmaker
On CNN Tuesday, Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) broke down the key political pressures pulling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in both directions on how to conduct the Senate impeachment trial.
"The president is saying the House process was unfair, and now implying why should Democrats expect a fair process in the Senate. what do you say to that?" asked anchor Kate Bolduan.
"Well, first of all, he's totally lying about the process," said Yarmuth. "He was invited to have lawyers present and call witnesses, he chose not to. He did not participate in the House. To say it was not fair because he decided not to make it fair is ridiculous. I think the argument is the same with whatever happens in the Senate."
Commentary
Trump is just a symptom of our decline — but he’s proven to be the symptom from hell
Here’s the question at hand — and I guarantee you that you’ll read it here first: Is Donald Trump the second or even possibly the third 9/11? Because truly, he has to be one or the other.
Let me explain, and while I do, keep this in mind: as 2019 ends, thanks to Brexit and the victory of Boris Johnson in Britain’s recent election, the greatest previous imperial power on this planet is clearly headed for the sub-basement of history. Meanwhile, that other superpower of the Cold War era, the Soviet Union, now Russia, remains a well-sauced Putinesca shadow of its former self. And then, of course, there’s the country that, not so long ago, every major American politician but Donald Trump proclaimed the most exceptional, indispensable nation ever.
Wake Up: There were 41 mass killings, 33 mass shootings in 2019
There's still another week left of 2019 and analysts have dropped some serious baggage as the world prepares to bid adieu to one of the deadliest years on record.
According to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University, there were more mass killings in 2019 than any other year dating back to 2006. Researchers delved back to the 1970s for comparison.
The data compiled shows that 2019 was fraught with 41 mass killings and, of those, 33 were mass shootings. In total, more than 210 people perished.