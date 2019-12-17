‘History is watching us’: 600+ rallies planned nationwide on Trump impeachment eve
“Those marching in the streets will send a clear message to Congress: Voters are watching, and we will remember who shows more loyalty to Donald Trump and the Republican Party than to the Constitution and their oath of office.”
Hundreds of thousands of people across the country are expected to participate Tuesday night in more than 600 rallies across the country in support of impeaching President Donald Trump on the eve of the House of Representatives’ expected vote.
“These nationwide ‘Nobody Is Above the Law’ rallies will put a face to the majority of Americans that support impeachment and removal,” Sean Eldridge, founder of advocacy group Stand Up America, said in a statement.
"Tonight, those marching in the streets will send a clear message to Congress," Eldridge added. "Voters are watching, and we will remember who shows more loyalty to Donald Trump and the Republican Party than to the Constitution and their oath of office."
The rallies are scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm local time. The coalition of progressive organizations that organized the protests provided a map to help people to find local events:
TONIGHT: Nationwide rallies demanding the impeachment & removal of the most corrupt president in American history.
200,000+ people have pledged to mobilize in 600,000+ locations across all 50 states.
History is watching us.
The House on Wednesday is expected to approve along party lines two articles of impeachment that accuse Trump of abusing his power and obstructing Congress.
More than 200,000 people are expected to participate in protests in every congressional district in the country ahead of the vote.
“We have all of the evidence we need to prove that Trump is unfit for the presidency, and must be removed from office,” MoveOn tweeted Monday. “Join an event near you tonight to call for Trump’s immediate impeachment and removal.”
As Michelle Goldberg wrote in a New York Times column, Tuesday is a day for the “anti-Trump majority… to make itself seen” by hitting the streets.
“High-profile protests have, perhaps naturally, waned as the Trump presidency has dragged on. Ordinary people can’t sustain a sense of emergency month after month, and much of the Resistance has poured itself into organizing around local elections,” wrote Goldberg. “But in this moment, when the political valence of impeachment is still unclear, and the fight for a thorough, transparent trial in the Senate is just beginning, citizens can make a real difference by gathering en masse and voicing their outrage.”
US Congress approves Russia-Europe gas pipeline sanctions
The US Senate voted Tuesday to slap sanctions on companies working on Russia's Nord Stream pipeline, sending a bill to President Donald Trump that is sure to antagonize European nations counting on the project's natural gas.
The measure, inserted into a huge annual defense spending bill, passed 86 to eight after easily clearing the House of Representatives last week.
It aims to halt further construction of the $10.6 billion pipeline being built under the Baltic Sea and is set to double shipments of Russian natural gas to Germany.
The German-Russian Chamber of Commerce said last week the pipeline was important for the energy security of Europe and called for retaliatory sanctions on the US if the bill passes.
Jamie Raskin bulldozes GOP’s ‘make believe’ claims that Trump sincerely wants to fight corruption in Ukraine
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) on Tuesday expertly dismantled yet another Republican argument against impeaching President Donald Trump by showing how foolish it is to claim that the president sincerely cared about fighting corruption in Ukraine.
"There is not any credible evidence from any of the witnesses or anything in the record to suggest that the president was actually trying to ferret out corruption, as opposed to impose a corrupt scheme on the president of Ukraine," Raskin said during testimony before the House Rules Committee.
Raskin then argued that a truly "anti-corruption" president wouldn't have relied on a smear campaign aimed at undermining his own ambassador who had earned a reputation as a top corruption fighter.
Mitch McConnell says Republicans will vote to dismiss impeachment charges after opening remarks
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said on Tuesday that Republicans may seek to dismiss impeachment charges against President Donald Trump after hearing opening statements in a Senate trial.
McConnell made the remarks from the Senate floor Tuesday afternoon. The Majority Leader said that he was using the 1999 Senate trial of President Bill Clinton as a model for a proposed trial of Trump.
In doing so, McConnell suggested that a motion to dismiss would be put forth by Republicans after opening statements.
BREAKING: Mitch McConnell just said that the Senate will dismiss impeachment after opening arguments.