‘History is watching us’: 600+ rallies planned nationwide on Trump impeachment eve

Hundreds of thousands of people across the country are expected to participate Tuesday night in more than 600 rallies across the country in support of impeaching President Donald Trump on the eve of the House of Representatives’ expected vote.

“These nationwide ‘Nobody Is Above the Law’ rallies will put a face to the majority of Americans that support impeachment and removal,” Sean Eldridge, founder of advocacy group Stand Up America, said in a statement.

“Tonight, those marching in the streets will send a clear message to Congress,” Eldridge added. “Voters are watching, and we will remember who shows more loyalty to Donald Trump and the Republican Party than to the Constitution and their oath of office.”

The rallies are scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm local time. The coalition of progressive organizations that organized the protests provided a map to help people to find local events:

The House on Wednesday is expected to approve along party lines two articles of impeachment that accuse Trump of abusing his power and obstructing Congress.

More than 200,000 people are expected to participate in protests in every congressional district in the country ahead of the vote.

“We have all of the evidence we need to prove that Trump is unfit for the presidency, and must be removed from office,” MoveOn tweeted Monday. “Join an event near you tonight to call for Trump’s immediate impeachment and removal.”

As Michelle Goldberg wrote in a New York Times column, Tuesday is a day for the “anti-Trump majority… to make itself seen” by hitting the streets.

“High-profile protests have, perhaps naturally, waned as the Trump presidency has dragged on. Ordinary people can’t sustain a sense of emergency month after month, and much of the Resistance has poured itself into organizing around local elections,” wrote Goldberg. “But in this moment, when the political valence of impeachment is still unclear, and the fight for a thorough, transparent trial in the Senate is just beginning, citizens can make a real difference by gathering en masse and voicing their outrage.”