‘I will fight the facts all day long’: Republican Doug Collins reveals GOP strategy for impeachment debate

The Republican leading the GOP defense of President Donald Trump during the floor debate on impeachment gave an energetic defense of the commander-in-chief during his opening statement on Wednesday.
Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) claimed the majority of the people elected Trump, despite Hillary Clinton winning by 2,868,686 votes.
“You see, it’s also not a matter of process which will be discussed today, it’s a matter of actual facts. I will fight the facts all day long,” Collins vowed.
“The president did nothing wrong in this issue,” he argued.
“You know, obstruction of Congress, as I’ve before, is like petulant children saying, ‘We didn’t get our way when we didn’t ask the right way and we didn’t try to go after and make a case.’ You know why, Madam Speaker, the clock and the calendar are terrible masters and the majority will own that problem today,” he argued. “Because to the clock and the calendar, facts don’t matter, the promises to the base matter.”
Watch:
.