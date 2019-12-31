Illinois governor pardons 11,000 people convicted for non-violent pot offenses on eve of his state legalizing the drug
This Tuesday, Illinois governor JB Pritzker granted more than 11,000 pardons for non-violent marijuana offenses in the run-up to the state legalizing the drug on New Years Day.
As Axios points out, Illinois will soon be the 11th state to allow people buy and consume marijuana as long as they meet the minimum age requirement of 21. According to state officials, around 116,000 people who were convicted for possessing 30 grams or less of marijuana are eligible for pardons.
