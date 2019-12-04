‘I’m insulted!’ Scholar rains hell on Republican who questioned her integrity at impeachment hearing
Stanford Law School professor Pamela Karlan hammered Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) on Wednesday after he had questioned whether she and other House Judiciary Committee witnesses had bothered to read transcripts and reports about the House impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
In her opening statement, Karlan immediately took issue with Collins’ claim that witnesses called before today’s hearings did not have time to read and digest all the relevant information about Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political opponents.
“Here Mr. Collins, I would like to say to you, sir, that I read transcripts of every one of the witnesses who appeared in the live hearing because I would not speak about these things without reviewing the facts,” she said. “So I’m insulted by the suggestion that, as a law professor, I don’t care about those facts.”
She then outlined how the president’s actions warrant his impeachment and removal from office.
“Everything I read on those occasions tells me that when President Trump invited — indeed, demanded — foreign involvement in our upcoming election, he struck at the very heart of what makes this a republic to which we pledge allegiance,” she said. “Drawing a foreign government into our elections is an especially serious abuse of power because it undermines democracy itself.”
Whether they’re Democrats or Never Trump conservatives, President Donald Trump often has an insulting name for his political opponents. One of Trump’s favorite targets during the House impeachment hearings has been House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, who he has described as a “dog,” a “deranged human being” and a “very sick man.” And according to Dr. Lance Dodes, a well-known Harvard Medical School psychiatrist, Trump’s Schiff-related insults are a prime example of what people in the mental health field call “projection.”
During Wednesday's Judiciary Committee impeachment hearings Democrats will call three expert witnesses and Republicans will call one. George Washington University Law School professor Jonathan Turley is the constitutional expert chosen by Ranking Member Doug Collins (R-GA) to represent the Republicans' point of view, to oppose impeachment and to defend President Donald Trump.
Turley has released his 53-page opening statement, which some have already observed is more than twice as long as the combined statements of the Democrats' three legal experts.