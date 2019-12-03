Quantcast
Connect with us

Impeachment report: Mike Pence implicated as ‘either knowledgeable of or active participant’ in scheme

Published

3 hours ago

on

House Intelligence Committee Democrats’ impeachment report on President Donald Trump also contains some potentially unwelcome news for Vice President Mike Pence.

As flagged by Yahoo News reporter Mike Isikoff, the report alleges that Pence was “either knowledgeable of or active participant” in the impeachable offenses committed by the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the vice president, the report also implicates Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry as being “either knowledgeable of or active participants” in the president’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to launch investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani opened Trump up to a racketeering investigation with his ‘organized crime scheme’: Ex-FBI official

Published

1 min ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

When Rudy Giuliani served as the United States Attorney in the Southern District of New York, he pioneered the use of a federal anti-racketeering law to go after the mafia. But now, that same law may be used to go after Giuliani and his associates.

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act was passed by Congress to as a mechanism for prosecutors to go after people who order crimes as part of a criminal syndicate, but do not necessarily carry out the crimes themselves.

Federal obstruction of justice, bribery, fraud, embezzlement and money laundering can each count as two of the necessary predicate offenses allowing a RICO case, as can violations of state laws against bribery and extortion.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Even Lindsey Graham refuses to buy into Trump’s Ukraine conspiracy theories: ‘Russia interfered’

Published

6 mins ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

While Sens. Ron Johnson, John Kennedy and other GOP leaders have decided that Ukraine is to blame for 2016 election meddling, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is refusing to play into the conspiracy theory.

Speaking with a group of reporters, including Mediaite, at the Capitol Tuesday, Graham said “It was the Russians. I’m 1,000 percent confident that the hack of the DNC was by Russian operatives, no one else."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Crazy video of a North Carolina politician attempting to pull rank on a cop during corn dog incident

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

Authorities in South Carolina on Tuesday released body camera footage of a North Carolina politician shouting at a police officer.

The video showed a Concord, North Carolina politician shouting at a police officer in South Carolina -- who remained remarkably calm during the interaction.

“I am the f*cking mayor pro tem of the city of Concord," King shouted.

“I don’t care," the officer replied.

But King continued in the stop, which somehow involved a corn dog.

“You are f*cking out of line, I have done nothing to you and I have just gotten a corn dog and you can kiss my a**," King said.

Continue Reading
 
 