Impeachment report: Mike Pence implicated as ‘either knowledgeable of or active participant’ in scheme
House Intelligence Committee Democrats’ impeachment report on President Donald Trump also contains some potentially unwelcome news for Vice President Mike Pence.
As flagged by Yahoo News reporter Mike Isikoff, the report alleges that Pence was “either knowledgeable of or active participant” in the impeachable offenses committed by the president.
In addition to the vice president, the report also implicates Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry as being “either knowledgeable of or active participants” in the president’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to launch investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden.