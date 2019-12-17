InfoWars reporter’s plan to crash impeachment rally with a bullhorn flops after Texas troopers intervene

While attempting to storm a recent anti-Trump rally at the Texas state capitol, InfoWars reporter Owen Shroyer was confronted by a pair of Texas state troopers, who told him to put away his bullhorn.

“Trump is innocent!” Shroyer yelled through the mic as he approached the rally. At one point, a trooper enters the frame and forcefully pushes back Shroyer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Stop right here,” the trooper says. After Shroyer puts away the bullhorn, he proceeded to engage one of the protesters in a heated discussion, asking him, “Why should Trump be impeached?”

When the protester attempted to answer, Shroyer interrupted him with a sarcastic jab, prompting the protester to reply, “If you’re not gonna let me answer, there’s no point.”

Watch: