InfoWars reporter’s plan to crash impeachment rally with a bullhorn flops after Texas troopers intervene
While attempting to storm a recent anti-Trump rally at the Texas state capitol, InfoWars reporter Owen Shroyer was confronted by a pair of Texas state troopers, who told him to put away his bullhorn.
“Trump is innocent!” Shroyer yelled through the mic as he approached the rally. At one point, a trooper enters the frame and forcefully pushes back Shroyer.
“Stop right here,” the trooper says. After Shroyer puts away the bullhorn, he proceeded to engage one of the protesters in a heated discussion, asking him, “Why should Trump be impeached?”
When the protester attempted to answer, Shroyer interrupted him with a sarcastic jab, prompting the protester to reply, “If you’re not gonna let me answer, there’s no point.”
Republicans aren’t afraid of Trump — he freed them to pursue their long-buried dream of crushing democracy
On the eve of the impeachment vote in the House of Representatives (it’s scheduled for Wednesday, but could get bumped Thursday, depending on how drawn-out debate gets), things are looking mighty bleak for anyone who hoped Republicans might turn over a new leaf. For the last several months, there has been plaintive hope that GOP lawmakers might be moved by the overwhelming evidence that Donald Trump is guilty of running an extortion scheme against Ukraine’s leaders to help him win re-election in 2020.
Trump’s disgraceful attack on Nancy Pelosi’s teeth backfired
Mark Leibovich, a correspondent for The New York Times, explained on MSNBC Monday afternoon why President Donald Trump’s insult to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday completely backfired.
Trump launched the nonsensical attack in response to a tweet from Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), who was criticizing Pelosi for the House impeachment articles against Trump:
The disgraceful and childish insult was widely panned. And according to Leibovich, it didn’t do Trump any good.
“[Trump] underhandedly gives her a lot of credit by reacting like this,” he said. “In a really perverse way, nothing elevates her more than having the president tweet about her teeth falling out, or whatever it was. Which is weird. It obviously boomerangs back to him and not flatteringly.” (Leibovich was seeming to refer to speculation that some of Trump’s own speech problems have resulted from trouble with false teeth.)
GOP’s Doug Collins rambles incoherently after being questioned at impeachment rules hearing
Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) offered a loud and flailing defense of President Donald Trump ahead of a House vote on impeachment.
The Georgia Republican was asked whether he agreed with Trump's claim that his call to Ukraine's president was "perfect," and Collins uncorked a whirling defense.
"There was nothing wrong with the call," Collins began, before abruptly spinning away. "When you look at it again -- frankly, the last -- the problem we're having now is exactly the last 15 minutes of this. Great oratory on a lot of things that mean nothing to this impeachment."
"We get down to the bottom line here," he continued. "I'll let him answer that question and I'll get back to it later. Everything that's been thrown out here is exactly what the problem we've had in the discussion and this -- we've proven the facts. We’ve talked about the law, the law wasn’t broken, they didn't put it in the Constitution. I can yell on both of them. I can talk about both of them."