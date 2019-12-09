Quantcast
Inspector general found ‘no evidence of political bias’ in Trump-Russia probe: report

19 mins ago

Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on the origins of the probe into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia has found that there was no evidence of political bias on the part of law enforcement officials who began the investigation.

The Associated Press reports that the report “is expected to conclude there was an adequate basis for opening one of the most politically sensitive investigations in FBI history and one that Trump has denounced as a witch hunt.”

The IG’s report also found that former British spy Christopher Steele, whose infamous dossier on Trump featured salacious allegations about the president and Russian prostitutes, played no role in the opening of the probe, despite claims from Trump’s Republican allies who argued that it was central to the investigation.

Despite not finding that the probe was tainted by political bias, the report nonetheless identified several procedural mistakes made by investigators, the AP claims. Included among the problems with the probe identified the report will be “an FBI lawyer suspected of altering a document related to the surveillance of former Trump campaign aide” Carter Page.


DOJ argues Congress can’t stop Trump Org from taking foreign payments — despite Constitution’s emoluments clause

27 mins ago

December 9, 2019

The so-called emoluments clause has been the center of a case that many legal scholars have been making that President Donald Trump is regularly violating the Constitution by continuing to accept payments from foreign governments via his businesses.

The Washington Post reports that an attorney from the Trump Department of Justice argued on Monday that the emoluments clause doesn't actually prevent Trump from accepting payments from foreign governments, even though the clause specifically states that "no person holding any office of profit or trust under them, shall, without the consent of the Congress, accept of any present, emolument, office, or title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State."

Chris Wallace shreds Ken Starr: Trump’s scandal ‘a much bigger issue than whether Bill Clinton lied about sex’

58 mins ago

December 9, 2019

Fox News host Chris Wallace argued that the deeds President Donald Trump is accused of are more serious to the country than President Bill Clinton's actions, who was impeached for lying about sex.

During a break in impeachment hearings on Monday, Wallace called out Ken Starr's "characterization of this process and what we heard today... he said that the presentation against the president is narrow, prosecutors look through the world through dirty windows, it's slanted."

"And you know, it just seems to me -- and Ken, I see you there on the screen so I'll be talking directly to you -- when you compare this to the Clinton impeachment, which was basically about whether the president had lied under oath about sex," Wallace continued. "I'm not talking about whether this story is true or not."

