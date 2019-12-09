Inspector general found ‘no evidence of political bias’ in Trump-Russia probe: report

Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on the origins of the probe into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia has found that there was no evidence of political bias on the part of law enforcement officials who began the investigation.

The Associated Press reports that the report “is expected to conclude there was an adequate basis for opening one of the most politically sensitive investigations in FBI history and one that Trump has denounced as a witch hunt.”

The IG’s report also found that former British spy Christopher Steele, whose infamous dossier on Trump featured salacious allegations about the president and Russian prostitutes, played no role in the opening of the probe, despite claims from Trump’s Republican allies who argued that it was central to the investigation.

Despite not finding that the probe was tainted by political bias, the report nonetheless identified several procedural mistakes made by investigators, the AP claims. Included among the problems with the probe identified the report will be “an FBI lawyer suspected of altering a document related to the surveillance of former Trump campaign aide” Carter Page.