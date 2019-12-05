Internet debates ‘the dumbest thing Brian Kilmeade has ever said’

Fox News personality Brian Kilmeade has received a great deal of attention — and criticism — during the Trump era.

Kilmeade co-hosts one of the President’s favorite shows, “Fox and Friends,” with Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt on weekday mornings. He also a show on the Fox News Radio network and frequently appears on “The Five.”

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship play-by-play sportscaster has also been harshly criticized for the type of comments that make the show a favorite for the president.

Journalist Molly Jong-Fast, who was widely praised her interview of Lisa Page, decided to explore Kilmeade’s comments.

“What’s the dumbest thing Brian Kilmeade has ever said?” she asked on Twitter.

Here are some of the entries:

I think his "not all muslims are terrorists but all terrorists are muslims" was it for me he said it once on radio and once on tv. And then issued a horrible apology. — Jason Doyle Hall (@jasondoylehall) December 6, 2019

"Women are everywhere.We're letting them play golf and tennis now. It's out of control." — Adam (@Adam85237329) December 6, 2019

