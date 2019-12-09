Internet laughs out loud after Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham says ‘let’s be honest’

The credibility gap that has plagued official spokespeople for Donald Trump resulted in hilarious responses after she began her latest defense of the president with, “Let’s be honest.”

It started when Washington Post reporter David Nakamura noted an unfortunate young man who was stuck sitting next to Trump as the commander-in-chief issued a lie-filled rant about the “overthrow of government” in America.

This young man was invited to a White House roundtable on school choice but he had to sit there as Trump denounced the FBI's Russia investigation as an attempted "overthrow of government"–even though IG called probe legitimate and not political. pic.twitter.com/WdaYLudGnx — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) December 9, 2019

Grisham, who has yet to deliver a daily White House press briefing, attempted to blame the press for Trump’s rant.

Let’s be honest: the press are invited into roundtables & events on specific topics almost every day – and our guests have to “sit there” as they shout questions on subjects completely unrelated to the event at hand. As always, the hypocrisy here is stark. https://t.co/S7JxDsgf3u — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) December 9, 2019

Grisham was brutally mocked for making such a statement with her credibility issues.

Former Bill Clinton press secretary Joe Lockhart blasted Grisham in a reply.

“Let’s be a little more honest. Most Presidents don’t talk about attempts to overthrow the government and denounce his own FBI in front of anyone,” Lockhart noted. “No excuse for your guy. Sorry that young man had to hear it.”

Here’s some more of what people were saying:

No one thinks you're ever honest. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) December 9, 2019

You mean, like some kind of daily Press briefing? What a novel idea! Pure genius! Whaddya say, Stephanie? — FUD Buster (@FUDbuster) December 9, 2019

Somewhere in the world it’s happy hour. 🍸 — savvytruffle (@savvytruffle) December 9, 2019

Maybe you could hold actual daily briefings. Isn't that why we pay you? — Pam📢🆘 (@PamManos) December 9, 2019

Let’s be honest: you don’t work & yet we pay you a six figure salary.

As always, the grifting in this administration is stark. — kevin (@KevINthe406) December 9, 2019

Maybe put down the bottle and have a press conference then? — thesingleplayerguy (@singleplayerguy) December 9, 2019

Yes, let's be honest! Maybe if you actually did your damn job and held press briefings, instead of running to your safe place at Fox "News", then these questions wouldn't be yelled out at times like this. https://t.co/8D3Si5jwRY — Jamie Holly (@JamieHolly) December 9, 2019

Are you fucking kidding, @PressSec? The reason journalists have to shout questions about any and all topics is because you refuse to hold ANY press conferences, in a massive break from decades of tradition. You're a utter joke, doing nothing but spouting Soviet-style propaganda. https://t.co/U4e1DM7yNA — Mitchesque McConnell (@MitchMcConell) December 9, 2019