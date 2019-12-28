Quantcast
Internet skewers ‘nutbag in chief’ Trump for tweet attacking California and New York: ‘Dude, just golf today’

Published

1 min ago

on

On Saturday, President Donald Trump tweeted a random attack on the states of New York and California, demanding that their governors call him and “politely” ask him to fix their “TREMENDOUS Homeless problems.”

It was the latest of several tweets Trump has leveled at states like California, which are struggling with high homelessness due in large part to rising income inequality. He has attempted to use these attacks to change the subject from impeachment, at one point even demanding that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who represents San Francisco, focus on cleaning up her “filthy dirty” district instead.

Commenters on social media roundly scorned the president’s latest outburst:

GOP senators facing tough re-election warned to stick with Trump or else: ‘You have a hell of a lot to lose’

Published

39 mins ago

on

December 28, 2019

By

On Saturday, Politico's James Arkin reported that Republican senators facing re-election in 2020 are being warned by party strategist that they must vote in lockstep to protect Trump — or they will be thrown out of office.

"GOP strategists see little political upside for any Republican senator to consider breaking with the president on the issue given that they would inevitably see a massive drop-off in support among their base voters," wrote Arkin.

The problem is that even for senators in states where Trump is extremely unpopular, like Sens. Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Susan Collins (R-ME), a dropoff in support among Trump voters would be disastrous, and they could not expect to gain enough votes from moderates and independents to make up for those lost.

Trump in danger of losing Midwestern state in 2020 election that he won overwhelmingly in 2016: report

Published

54 mins ago

on

December 28, 2019

By

According to a report from the Associated Press, Donald Trump may be in danger of losing Iowa's six electoral votes in the 2020 election as voters tire of his antics and demographic changes come into play.

In 2016 Trump easily defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in Iowa, wrapping up 93 of Iowa’s 99 counties, but times have changed.

"But now, as Democrats turn their focus to Iowa’s kickoff caucuses that begin the process of selecting Trump’s challenger, could the state be showing furtive signs of swinging back? Caucus turnout will provide some early measures of Democratic enthusiasm, and of what kind of candidate Iowa’s Democratic voters — who have a good record of picking the Democratic nominee — believe has the best chance against Trump," AP reports, adding, "If Iowa’s rightward swing has stalled, it could be a foreboding sign for Trump in other upper Midwestern states he carried by much smaller margins and would need to win again."

A prominent Fox Business host has become one of Trump’s biggest critics — here’s why

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 28, 2019

By

October saw the departure from Fox News of Shepard Smith, a prominent "hard news" reporter who frequently got under the skin of President Donald Trump and his supporters by fact-checking the president's most outlandish claims.

But Smith was not the only host in the Fox sphere who has become critical of the president. Another is Fox Business' "Your World" host Neil Cavuto, whose Trump-critical stance was profiled by Maxwell Tani in The Daily Beast.

