Internet skewers ‘nutbag in chief’ Trump for tweet attacking California and New York: ‘Dude, just golf today’

On Saturday, President Donald Trump tweeted a random attack on the states of New York and California, demanding that their governors call him and “politely” ask him to fix their “TREMENDOUS Homeless problems.”

California and New York must do something about their TREMENDOUS Homeless problems. They are setting records! If their Governors can’t handle the situation, which they should be able to do very easily, they must call and “politely” ask for help. Would be so easy with competence! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

It was the latest of several tweets Trump has leveled at states like California, which are struggling with high homelessness due in large part to rising income inequality. He has attempted to use these attacks to change the subject from impeachment, at one point even demanding that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who represents San Francisco, focus on cleaning up her “filthy dirty” district instead.

Commenters on social media roundly scorned the president’s latest outburst:

the Republican Party must do something about their TREMENDOUS lunatic president problem — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) December 28, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Dude, just golf today. — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) December 28, 2019

#OhHoney, you've been a New Yorker for decades and had the means to personally do something about homelessness but, instead, you had to be sued for housing discrimination. https://t.co/uB6GGF8Qiu Spoiler: rather than lose the suit, you settled. — Some Other Cow (@whiskyfoxtrotta) December 28, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Things Trump said could be done “easily and quickly”……

-healthcare

-trade deals

-Denuclearization of NK

-eliminating ISIS

-lowering the national debt THREE YEARS in and Trump hasn’t accomplished any of those things. In most cases he’s made things worse. #SaturdayThoughts — April (@speakout_april) December 28, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has dedicated his entire life to helping those looking for homes. Second homes, third homes, summer homes, timeshares, etc. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) December 28, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Serious question #Trump: Do you wake up every morning and think, "What kind of stupid moronic shit can I tweet to make everyone pay attention to me??!!" — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) December 28, 2019

YOU need to “politely” call someone & ask for help, #NutbagInChief…last night’s tweetstorm was one for the books! — MiddleChildSyndrome (@Melmerizer) December 28, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s just the king asking the two largest economies in the country to come beg for his help and kiss the ring. Amazing the billionaire from NYC who ran an illegal charity would not volunteer some of his wealth to help the situation in NYC. will he mention Florida and Texas? — eric larson (@larsoer) December 28, 2019

It sucks to have your own. hometown and the entire west coast – including Hollywood – despise you. Huh? — MatthewDicks (@MatthewDicks) December 28, 2019