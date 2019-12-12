‘It’s all distractions’: CNN panel obliterates GOP for totally refusing to discuss Trump’s conduct

A CNN panel on Thursday obliterated House Republicans for once again completely ignoring the substance of allegations against President Donald Trump and instead throwing out numerous distractions intended to deflect attention from the president’s actions.

“It’s been distractions about the Bidens, it’s been distractions about conspiracy theories about Ukraine’s involvement in the election,” said CNN legal analyst Carrie Cordero. “Yesterday, it was distractions about FISA and FISA so-called abuse. It was distractions from Congressman Gohmert reading calls from 1943! It’s been all distractions and they won’t wrestle with the actual conduct.”

Fellow legal analyst Michael Gerhardt similarly said that Democrats have done their best to lay out the case against the president, but he said it doesn’t seem to be making a dent in Republicans’ opposition to impeaching the president.

“The difficulty here from the public’s point of view is that the Republicans are talking about corruption being everywhere else except in the White House,” he said. “So the fact that somebody else was corrupt doesn’t make the president innocent — at some point, there is going to have to be an engagement in the facts.”

