‘It’s all distractions’: CNN panel obliterates GOP for totally refusing to discuss Trump’s conduct
A CNN panel on Thursday obliterated House Republicans for once again completely ignoring the substance of allegations against President Donald Trump and instead throwing out numerous distractions intended to deflect attention from the president’s actions.
“It’s been distractions about the Bidens, it’s been distractions about conspiracy theories about Ukraine’s involvement in the election,” said CNN legal analyst Carrie Cordero. “Yesterday, it was distractions about FISA and FISA so-called abuse. It was distractions from Congressman Gohmert reading calls from 1943! It’s been all distractions and they won’t wrestle with the actual conduct.”
Fellow legal analyst Michael Gerhardt similarly said that Democrats have done their best to lay out the case against the president, but he said it doesn’t seem to be making a dent in Republicans’ opposition to impeaching the president.
“The difficulty here from the public’s point of view is that the Republicans are talking about corruption being everywhere else except in the White House,” he said. “So the fact that somebody else was corrupt doesn’t make the president innocent — at some point, there is going to have to be an engagement in the facts.”
CNN’s Jake Tapper does line-by-line fact check of Jim Jordan’s nonstop misleading statements during impeachment hearing
Host Jake Tapper did a special web fact-check for CNN.com where he looked line-by-line into Rep. Jim Jordan's (R-OH) claims about the impeachment proceedings.
He had four specific talking points that were disingenuous and outright false.
1. Jordan: "There was no quid pro quo in the transcript"
There absolutely was evidence in the summary of the transcript. Tapper began by explaining that Americans still haven't seen the full transcript or a recording of the July 25 phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"If you read the summary of the transcript it clearly shows that after a discussion of U.S. military support for Ukraine, President Trump said the relationship is not 'reciprocal' and he asks Zelensky for 'a favor,'" Tapper said. "The favor? To investigate a conspiracy theory into the 2016 election and later in the call he says, 'one other thing,' he wants Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter."
‘I am not yielding!’ Rep. Pramila Jayapal shuts down Jim Jordan’s attempt to hijack impeachment hearing
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) stood her ground at an impeachment hearing on Thursday after Republicans tried to derail her arguments in favor of removing President Donald Trump.
Jayapal began her remarks by pointing out that Florida Republican Matt Gaetz was wrong to suggest that President Donald Trump was invested in Ukraine's fight against Russia.
"Why then did he decide he was so concerned about 'corruption' that he was not going to release military aid?" Jayapal said, prompting Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio to demand that she yield the floor.
"I am not yielding!" Jayapal exclaimed. "I am not yielding. I am not yielding."
Ex-GOP lawmaker Sean Duffy cornered by CNN’s Camerota: Should Trump keep using foreign help to get re-elected
On Thursday morning, CNN "New Day" host Alisyn Camerota confronted former GOP lawmaker Sean Duffy (R-WI) -- now a CNN contributor himself -- over whether he would approve of Donald Trump using his position of power to press foreign governments for help with his re-election after the ex-Congressman said he saw nothing wrong with the president's Ukraine phonecall.
Appearing on a panel with former GOP Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA), Duffy tried to dismiss the pending impeachment of the president by using polls showing a decline in support for the expected Senate trial -- only to have host Camerota shoot them down saying they are an outlier by a GOP-related firm that CNN wouldn't even repeat.