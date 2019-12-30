It’s like someone’s ‘selling licenses to have open hunting season on Jews’: Tree of Life rabbi

Speaking to to CNN’s John Berman this Monday, the rabbi of the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh addressed the recent surge of antisemitic attacks in the US, saying it’s making Jews feel like someone’s “selling licenses to have open hunting season on Jews.”

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers said that when he heard of the stabbing attack at a rabbi’s home on Monsey, New York, it was his own personal “oh no not again” moment. He also asked himself what could be inspiring people to think they have a “God-given right to attack any human being for whatever reason they choose.”

As Newsweek points out, at least eight antisemitic incidents were reported to the New York City police department’s hate crime unit since December 13.

Myers said that it’s unfortunate that people who carry out these sorts of violent acts get more attention than the “good, caring people in the world.”

“This sort of evil will never win because that’s not who we are as human beings,” Myers said. “The good that I’ve seen reassures me that we are far better and there are good people out there. We just don’t hear enough of them on a regular basis.”

Watch the interview below:

"I don't recall them selling licenses to have open hunting season on Jews, but it sure can make Jews feel that way," Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, of Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue, says on the recent string of anti-Semitic violence.https://t.co/fqIOoQO8rH pic.twitter.com/FIN6Hs1X9w — New Day (@NewDay) December 30, 2019