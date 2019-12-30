It’s like someone’s ‘selling licenses to have open hunting season on Jews’: Tree of Life rabbi
Speaking to to CNN’s John Berman this Monday, the rabbi of the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh addressed the recent surge of antisemitic attacks in the US, saying it’s making Jews feel like someone’s “selling licenses to have open hunting season on Jews.”
Rabbi Jeffrey Myers said that when he heard of the stabbing attack at a rabbi’s home on Monsey, New York, it was his own personal “oh no not again” moment. He also asked himself what could be inspiring people to think they have a “God-given right to attack any human being for whatever reason they choose.”
As Newsweek points out, at least eight antisemitic incidents were reported to the New York City police department’s hate crime unit since December 13.
Myers said that it’s unfortunate that people who carry out these sorts of violent acts get more attention than the “good, caring people in the world.”
“This sort of evil will never win because that’s not who we are as human beings,” Myers said. “The good that I’ve seen reassures me that we are far better and there are good people out there. We just don’t hear enough of them on a regular basis.”
Watch the interview below:
"I don't recall them selling licenses to have open hunting season on Jews, but it sure can make Jews feel that way," Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, of Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue, says on the recent string of anti-Semitic violence.https://t.co/fqIOoQO8rH pic.twitter.com/FIN6Hs1X9w
— New Day (@NewDay) December 30, 2019
Lindsey Graham faces scathing rebuke for his ‘seriously corrupt attitude’ — from one of his own constituents
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has flaunted the fact that he has no desire to seriously evaluate the evidence against President Donald Trump when an impeachment trial takes place in the U.S. Senate. And a letter pushed in South Carolina’s Greenville News asserts that Graham and McConnell should both recuse themselves from the trial.
“Recent statements from U.S. senators have shown a disheartening level of cynicism never before displayed by Congress members involved in impeachment proceedings,” Greenville, South Carolina resident William Byars writes. “Both Senate leader Mitch McConnell and SC Sen. Lindsey Graham have made it abundantly clear they have no interest in even attempting impartiality in the Senate impeachment trial.”
Greta Thunberg offers advice to young people, dismisses climate-denying politicians in BBC radio program
"Be an active democratic citizen...because democracy is not only on election day, it's happening all the time."
Climate leader Greta Thunberg offered advice to young people wanting to take action to help solve the climate crisis and met for the first time with natural historian Sir David Attenborough as she took over editor's duties on Monday's episode of the BBC's "Today" radio program.
Trump official uses Hanukkah stabbing to bash immigrants — even though alleged attacker is a US citizen
Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, jumped at the chance to use the weekend's mass stabbing at a rabbi's home as a cudgel to bash immigrants.
As The Daily Beast reports, Cuccinelli on Monday claimed that alleged assailant Grafton Thomas, a United States citizen, was the "son of an illegal alien who got amnesty under the 1986 amnesty law for illegal immigrants."
The Daily Beast reports, however, that it is not clear if Cuccinelli's tweet is correct and the Trump official did not provide any sourcing for his information.