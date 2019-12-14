Ivanka buried for only taking softball questions from State Dept PR official at international forum: ‘Princess Grifter doing a photo op’

On Saturday, first daughter Ivanka Trump sat for an interview with a former Fox News contributor turned State Department PR official at the Doha Forum in Qatar, during which she was asked a series of softball questions designed to play up her supposed contributions to women’s rights and what she hopes to do to ensure a positive legacy.

Ivanka being interviewed by *State Dept PR person*, a former Fox News contributor, at the #DohaForum. Never quite seen anything like it. pic.twitter.com/OVfBHBi5ml — Ben Smith (@BuzzFeedBen) December 14, 2019

In short order, commenters on social media slammed her for the stunt:

Princess Grifter is once again doing a photo op where she takes credit for things she had nothing to do with. 🙄https://t.co/Zr7QwWZCck — Tina -#ImpeachAndRemove (@trcfwtt) December 14, 2019

“Ivanka, your dad is the best president ever. Can you tell us a heartwarming anecdote about how awesome he is?” — Ken Goodrich (@KenGoodrich) December 14, 2019

Ivanka bravely submits to questions like what’s your favourite color. — Robert Enns (@Telemanr) December 14, 2019

The only interview she deserves is with prosecutors. #Lock her up! — Karen (@beachgirl_karen) December 14, 2019

What about the three ( she,Jared and trump jr) having defrauded numerous charities and being court ordered to receive “ how not to defraud charities” lessons? — mmorningstar (@mmorningstar26) December 14, 2019

We hear more about Hunter Biden than Ivanka and her husband, both senior advisors to daddy. Ty for covering this. — ripolitics (@polpalri) December 14, 2019

Talk about nepotism! I still have no clue what Ivanka actually does, if anything. Occasionally comment on vague projects to help women? We at least know Jared is “in charge” of about 10 billion issues, albeit equally non-qualified. — Norali (@noralipea) December 14, 2019