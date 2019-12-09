Ivanka revelations about Christopher Steele don’t matter to Trump because it doesn’t fit his lie: FBI lawyer Jim Baker
In an interview with CNN Monday, former FBI general counsel Jim Baker said that it doesn’t fit in President Donald Trump’s narrative that Ivanka knew and met with Christopher Steele at Trump Tower years ago, so he simply ignored it.
It was revealed Monday that Steele was favorably disposed to Trump and his family due to his relationship with Ivanka. But the facts didn’t follow the story that Trump had crafted to attack the notorious dossier. The FBI’s inspector general report found that Steele was not biased against Trump when he began working on an opposition research document based on his contacts in Russia, where he served as MI6’s top intelligence officer.
Cuomo mocked the president’s long-held allegations that Steele was out to get him for political reasons, when the truth was that Trump’s daughter was friends with Steele. Republicans had previously alleged that the Steele dossier was an example of Democrats colluding with Russians to win the 2016 election.
“All you can say is now Christopher Steele has to be added to the long list of people who have been unfairly attacked and vilified by the president as being supposed political enemies,” said former acting-FBI director Andrew McCabe. “The simple fact is he has had a long — I read in one piece of reporting seven-year relationship, friendly relationship with Ivanka Trump. That is not the stuff that leads to someone out there plotting to overthrow the president or to try to drum up that information for that purpose.”
Cuomo agreed, wondering how throughout all of the speeches and attacks Trump has made that Ivanka never brought it up and defended Steele based on her relationship.
“The facts that do not fit the narrative are discarded and ignored,” said Baker. “That’s what we’ve been dealing with for several years. The president has a narrative and facts that don’t fit his narrative he’s discarded. That’s his reaction to the IG report, he’s making statements about how there was this attempted overthrow of the government, and there wasn’t. There are no facts to support that. Yet, he keeps repeating it. With Ivanka’s supposed relationship with Christopher Steele, it does not fit the narrative so it was not brought forward.”
Cuomo summed it all up by saying that the “bogus” claims were just another example of the “ugly politics” on full display from this White House.
“We’ve had two years, okay, of our president and his defenders saying, ‘It was all bogus, this Russia investigation. The way it was done — it was dirty, it was political bias,'” recalled Cuomo. “The only ugly politics being played are by him and arguably his attorney general.”
Watch the panel below:
CNN
CNN panel pounds Rick Santorum for claiming Democrats went ‘too far’ in calling Trump an existential threat
On Monday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) tried to argue Democrats were overreaching in the impeachment hearings — only to be smacked down by his co-panelists.
"The thing that bothered me from the hearing was this whole thing that the president is an existential threat to the republic," said Santorum. "You know, I've always said this about my friends on the left. They always go one step too far that just — that makes people sort of scratch their head and say, well, I may not like what he did, but to call this an existential threat to the republic is just a little bit too far ... I understand why they're doing it. They're trying to stoke it up. I get why they're doing it. I just don't think it's very effective. It's too much."
CNN
Ivanka revelations about Christopher Steele don’t matter to Trump because it doesn’t fit his lie: FBI lawyer Jim Baker
In an interview with CNN Monday, former FBI general counsel Jim Baker said that it doesn't fit in President Donald Trump's narrative that Ivanka knew and met with Christopher Steele at Trump Tower years ago, so he simply ignored it.
It was revealed Monday that Steele was favorably disposed to Trump and his family due to his relationship with Ivanka. But the facts didn't follow the story that Trump had crafted to attack the notorious dossier. The FBI's inspector general report found that Steele was not biased against Trump when he began working on an opposition research document based on his contacts in Russia, where he served as MI6’s top intelligence officer.
CNN
‘Rudolph Giuliani is a walking argument for this impeachment’: Constitutional law professor
A constitutional law professor available on CNN in the wake of Monday's House Judiciary Committee hearings explained that the biggest argument for impeachment is former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
In a panel discussion, Brown University Professor Corey Lang Brettschneider explained that the president's lawyer would ultimately sink him.
"Look, Rudoph Giuliani is a walking argument for this impeachment," he said. "If you don't stop the president now, you don't bring these articles of impeachment about obstruction of justice, abuse of power; he will keep doing it. And Giuliani is showing that. He continues to go to the Ukraine and continues to lie about these fake conspiracy theories, and it's sort of walking argument for what happens when you leave power unchecked."