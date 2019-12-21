Ivanka Trump scorched by MSNBC’s Harwood over ‘ridiculous’ impeachment argument: ‘It doesn’t pass the laugh test’

In a new interview, first daughter Ivanka Trump suggested that impeachment has “energized” President Donald Trump — and that the American people are angry at the “opportunity cost” and “collateral damage” of the process.

On MSNBC’s “Weekends with Alex Witt,” MSNBC reporter John Harwood excoriated Ivanka for her narrative.

“Ivanka’s comments are ridiculous on a number of levels,” said Harwood. “First of all, it’s not energizing for the president. The president’s clearly upset and agitated about what’s happened to him. Second, the idea that impeachment has somehow prevented him from doing the work of the American people is also ridiculous. The president is somebody who’s made pretty clear that he’s not concerned or animated about substantive issues, he’s concerned about things that gratify himself and that cast him in a good light and reward him in certain ways.”

“The idea that Ivanka is asserting that this is a president who’s faithfully serving the American people and is energized to do so even more because he’s now been impeached, it doesn’t pass the laugh test,” added Harwood.

