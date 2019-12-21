Ivanka Trump scorched by MSNBC’s Harwood over ‘ridiculous’ impeachment argument: ‘It doesn’t pass the laugh test’
In a new interview, first daughter Ivanka Trump suggested that impeachment has “energized” President Donald Trump — and that the American people are angry at the “opportunity cost” and “collateral damage” of the process.
On MSNBC’s “Weekends with Alex Witt,” MSNBC reporter John Harwood excoriated Ivanka for her narrative.
“Ivanka’s comments are ridiculous on a number of levels,” said Harwood. “First of all, it’s not energizing for the president. The president’s clearly upset and agitated about what’s happened to him. Second, the idea that impeachment has somehow prevented him from doing the work of the American people is also ridiculous. The president is somebody who’s made pretty clear that he’s not concerned or animated about substantive issues, he’s concerned about things that gratify himself and that cast him in a good light and reward him in certain ways.”
“The idea that Ivanka is asserting that this is a president who’s faithfully serving the American people and is energized to do so even more because he’s now been impeached, it doesn’t pass the laugh test,” added Harwood.
Watch below:
GOP ‘hijacking’ of courts continues as Mitch McConnell rams through 12 more lifetime Trump judges
The right-wing takeover of the U.S. courts continued apace Thursday as the Republican-controlled Senate, with the help of some Democrats, quietly confirmed a dozen more of President Donald Trump’s lifetime judicial nominees hours before leaving for Christmas recess.
“While all eyes were understandably on impeachment, Mitch McConnell’s conveyor belt churned out a shocking number of judges this week in what remains the most underrated story of the Trump era.”—Christopher Kang, Demand Justice
The confirmations received little media attention amid Trump’s impeachment and the 2020 Democratic debate, but progressives warned the consequences could reverberate for generations.
Will America ever give up its love affair with war?
The animating force of American political identity is war. For precisely this reason that all the candidates in the Democratic race for president (except for Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, polling at 1 or 2 percent) and the entire range of superstar liberal commentators — from Ta-Nehisi Coates to Rebecca Traister — have little or nothing to say about America’s destruction of Iraq, the existence of 800 military bases around the world, and the discretionary budget of the federal government, which allocates more than 50 cents of every dollar to the Pentagon.
