Jamie Raskin bulldozes GOP’s ‘make believe’ claims that Trump sincerely wants to fight corruption in Ukraine

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) on Tuesday expertly dismantled yet another Republican argument against impeaching President Donald Trump by showing how foolish it is to claim that the president sincerely cared about fighting corruption in Ukraine.

“There is not any credible evidence from any of the witnesses or anything in the record to suggest that the president was actually trying to ferret out corruption, as opposed to impose a corrupt scheme on the president of Ukraine,” Raskin said during testimony before the House Rules Committee.

Raskin then argued that a truly “anti-corruption” president wouldn’t have relied on a smear campaign aimed at undermining his own ambassador who had earned a reputation as a top corruption fighter.

“It had nothing to do with corruption!” he said. “If you go to the July 25th telephone call, President Trump never raised the word ‘corruption’ once! But he did talk about Joe Biden three times!”

The congressman then chided Republicans who have insisted that the president’s sincere concern about corruption in Ukraine was the reason why he asked its president to investigate his political opponent.

“I don’t think we should be trying to pull the wool over America’s eyes over this,” he said. “Let’s not play make believe. If we want to say it’s OK for the president to do this stuff, then let’s just go ahead and say it. But let’s not claim that he was involved in some kind of anti-corruption crusade at the time.”

Watch the video below.