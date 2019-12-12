Jared Kushner is ‘officially overseeing’ Trump’s 2020 campaign ‘from his seat in the West Wing’: NY Times
The administration of President Donald Trump has had multiple scandals for using federal government resources to aid his 2020 re-election campaign, but senior White House advisor Jared Kushner is his de facto campaign manager, The New York Times reported Thursday.
“Hours before the House Judiciary Committee was set to take a historic vote to push President Trump to the brink of impeachment, campaign officials gathered across the Potomac River for a state-of-the-race briefing in which they described how the Republican Party had been transformed into the “beer and bluejeans party” crafted in Mr. Trump’s image,” the newspaper reported, despite the fact Trump claims he does not drink beer and is not known for wearing anything other than suits and golf attire.
“Mr. Kushner was joined at the briefing by Brad Parscale, the campaign manager; Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee; and Lara Trump, a campaign adviser and the president’s daughter-in-law, among other top campaign officials,” The Times reported.
The newspaper says it is Kushner who is actually running the re-election campaign.
“Mr. Kushner, who played a behind-the-scenes role in the 2016 campaign, this time has positioned himself as the person officially overseeing the entire operation from his seat in the West Wing,” The Times reported.
"The president has complained in the past about wasteful spending in the 2016 campaign, and Mr. Kushner, multiple people said, has also told him that audits have been conducted, although no such formal review led by the campaign has ever taken place." https://t.co/FrLv5gkD8R
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 13, 2019
Republicans expect impeachment to cost the GOP seats in 2020: ‘Cult members can’t see past the Kool-Aid’
As the GOP strategy for the impeachment of President Donald Trump seems to be a combination of shouting and stubbornly denying facts, even some Republicans are worried that ignoring reality could have historic implications.
In 1974, Republicans suffered an epic defeat following the impeachment inquiry that resulted in the resignation of GOP President Richard Nixon.
"Nearly a half-century ago, [GOP House Judiciary Committee members] who protected then-President Richard Nixon suffered a hefty price for it just months later in the 1974 midterm elections: Five of the 10 members who voted against all three articles of impeachment saw their seats flip to Democrats. Four were defeated outright. The fifth retired, and the Republican hoping to succeed him lost," HuffPost reported Thursday. "In contrast, House Republicans as a whole lost only 25% of their seats that November ? still a staggering loss rate, but only half of that suffered by members of the Judiciary Committee."
Liberal PACs gear up for major ad blitz to flip GOP-controlled legislatures in states where Trump is vulnerable
According to a report from Politico, two left-leaning PAC's are working in concert to flip GOP-majority legislatures in reliably conservative or too- close-to-call states.
With Donald Trump expected to be at the top of the Republican ticket, "Arena and Future Now Fund, are planning to spend $7 million to try to flip GOP-controlled state legislatures in Florida, Arizona, Michigan and North Carolina," the report states.
According to Daniel Squadron, co-founder of the Future Now Fund, "If you look at where the important states are, the places most people are watching are the Electoral College to secure the White House. But the truth is that when you talk about the impact of 2020, electoral control of the state legislatures is critical.”