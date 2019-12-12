Jared Kushner is ‘officially overseeing’ Trump’s 2020 campaign ‘from his seat in the West Wing’: NY Times

The administration of President Donald Trump has had multiple scandals for using federal government resources to aid his 2020 re-election campaign, but senior White House advisor Jared Kushner is his de facto campaign manager, The New York Times reported Thursday.

“Hours before the House Judiciary Committee was set to take a historic vote to push President Trump to the brink of impeachment, campaign officials gathered across the Potomac River for a state-of-the-race briefing in which they described how the Republican Party had been transformed into the “beer and bluejeans party” crafted in Mr. Trump’s image,” the newspaper reported, despite the fact Trump claims he does not drink beer and is not known for wearing anything other than suits and golf attire.

“Mr. Kushner was joined at the briefing by Brad Parscale, the campaign manager; Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee; and Lara Trump, a campaign adviser and the president’s daughter-in-law, among other top campaign officials,” The Times reported.

The newspaper says it is Kushner who is actually running the re-election campaign.

“Mr. Kushner, who played a behind-the-scenes role in the 2016 campaign, this time has positioned himself as the person officially overseeing the entire operation from his seat in the West Wing,” The Times reported.

"The president has complained in the past about wasteful spending in the 2016 campaign, and Mr. Kushner, multiple people said, has also told him that audits have been conducted, although no such formal review led by the campaign has ever taken place." https://t.co/FrLv5gkD8R — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 13, 2019