Jared Kushner’s ties to Saudis could be fair game if Trump keeps going after Hunter Biden: Dem lawmaker
On MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) laid out the case for impeaching President Donald Trump — and warned of the consequences for Trump’s own family at the hands of future presidents if he is allowed to get away with it.
“He abused his power by trying to trade government resources for a political favor, to knock out a political rival in Joe Biden, the guy that he thought would emerge as nominee for 2020,” said Castro. “We can’t set a precedent where Congress says it’s okay for a president to do that, because if we do that then a few things will happen. Number one, it opens the door for Donald Trump to do it again or a future president to do it again. To ask a country to interfere in our elections and knock out a political rival by digging up dirt.”
“But the other thing is it puts a lot of Americans in danger, and this is what I try to convey to people that aren’t in politics,” continued Castro. “It means that if you’re a businessperson who’s doing work or your kids are doing work in Ukraine or in Sweden or anywhere else, that a president or a governor or somebody else can pick up the phone and ask that person, the leader of that country, to go investigate you or dig up dirt on you, and Congress would be saying, by letting Donald Trump off the hook, that that’s okay. That, you know, the next Democratic president, in theory, could call Saudi Arabia and say, if you don’t investigate, we’re not going to give you the aid we said we’re going to do. Is it okay for a president to do that? That’s what we’ll be doing if we do nothing with Donald Trump.”
“The fact that Donald Trump has children that do business with foreign countries,” remarked host Joy Reid. “Does he want that applied to his son-in-law or his daughter’s relationships? It’s an excellent point.”
“That’s right,” said Castro. “If nothing happens, in ten years, somebody could ask to investigate Jared Kushner in Israel or Saudi Arabia or somewhere else, and we would be saying that’s perfectly fine.”
Melania Trump scorched by columnist for standing by president’s Thunberg bullying: ‘Indefensible’
In a piece for the Washington Post, columnist Karen Tumulty called out first lady Melania Trump for her statement defending her husband's bullying of 16-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg in a fit of jealousy after she was selected Time Magazine's Person of the Year.
Responding to a statement from the White House that stated, “BeBest is the First Lady’s initiative, and she will continue to use it to do all she can to help children. It is no secret that the President and First Lady often communicate differently — as most married couples do. Their son is not an activist who travels the globe giving speeches. He is a 13-year-old who wants and deserves privacy,” Tumulty wasn't having it.
BUSTED: Devin Nunes is hiding how he’s paying for all his frivolous lawsuits — which could land him in more trouble
On Saturday, the Fresno Bee dived into a lingering question: How does Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) pay for all the lawsuits he is filing against journalists, satirists, and political critics?
"Nunes, R-Tulare, has filed lawsuits against Twitter, anonymous social media users known as Devin Nunes' Cow and Devin Nunes' Mom, a Republican political strategist, media companies, journalists, progressive watchdog groups, a political research firm that worked for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign and a retired farmer in Nunes’ own district," noted the Bee.
These lawsuits were mainly filed in Virginia — a state with very loose laws against so-called "SLAPP suits," or meritless lawsuits intended to drown people in legal expenses in retaliation for expressing political opinions. Nunes was assisted in these suits by Steven Biss, a Virginia attorney, and yet except for the suit against the retired farmer, there is no clear record in Nunes' FEC reports of how he paid for the suits.
Trump brings up Brett Kavanaugh in rage tweet at Democrats about coming impeachment trial
On Saturday, President Donald Trump brought up Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in a bizarre rant against the "Radical Left, Do Nothing Dems" and his anger over the direction of the impeachment process:
After watching the disgraceful way that a wonderful man, @BrettKavanaugh, was treated by the Democrats, and now seeing first hand how these same Radical Left, Do Nothing Dems are treating the whole Impeachment Hoax, I understand why so many Dems are voting Republican!