Jerry Falwell Jr launches bizarre new attack on Christianity Today: They would call Jesus a smelly Walmart shopper

Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. on Tuesday attacked Christianity Today after the magazine came out in support of impeaching President Donald Trump.

During an appearance on Fox and Friends, Falwell claimed that Christianity Today — which was founded by evangelist Billy Graham — represented an elitist faction of his religion.

“I think if Jesus lived today on the Earth, they would call him a smelly Walmart shopper,” said Falwell, an ardent supporter of Trump. “Just like the Pharisees did 2,000 years ago.”

