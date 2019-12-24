Jerry Falwell Jr launches bizarre new attack on Christianity Today: They would call Jesus a smelly Walmart shopper
Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. on Tuesday attacked Christianity Today after the magazine came out in support of impeaching President Donald Trump.
During an appearance on Fox and Friends, Falwell claimed that Christianity Today — which was founded by evangelist Billy Graham — represented an elitist faction of his religion.
“I think if Jesus lived today on the Earth, they would call him a smelly Walmart shopper,” said Falwell, an ardent supporter of Trump. “Just like the Pharisees did 2,000 years ago.”
Watch video below:
CNN
Mitch McConnell is in ‘a real bind’ because voters are demanding he hold a real trial: Kentucky lawmaker
On CNN Tuesday, Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) broke down the key political pressures pulling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in both directions on how to conduct the Senate impeachment trial.
"The president is saying the House process was unfair, and now implying why should Democrats expect a fair process in the Senate. what do you say to that?" asked anchor Kate Bolduan.
"Well, first of all, he's totally lying about the process," said Yarmuth. "He was invited to have lawyers present and call witnesses, he chose not to. He did not participate in the House. To say it was not fair because he decided not to make it fair is ridiculous. I think the argument is the same with whatever happens in the Senate."
Commentary
Trump is just a symptom of our decline — but he’s proven to be the symptom from hell
Here’s the question at hand — and I guarantee you that you’ll read it here first: Is Donald Trump the second or even possibly the third 9/11? Because truly, he has to be one or the other.
Let me explain, and while I do, keep this in mind: as 2019 ends, thanks to Brexit and the victory of Boris Johnson in Britain’s recent election, the greatest previous imperial power on this planet is clearly headed for the sub-basement of history. Meanwhile, that other superpower of the Cold War era, the Soviet Union, now Russia, remains a well-sauced Putinesca shadow of its former self. And then, of course, there’s the country that, not so long ago, every major American politician but Donald Trump proclaimed the most exceptional, indispensable nation ever.
Wake Up: There were 41 mass killings, 33 mass shootings in 2019
There's still another week left of 2019 and analysts have dropped some serious baggage as the world prepares to bid adieu to one of the deadliest years on record.
According to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University, there were more mass killings in 2019 than any other year dating back to 2006. Researchers delved back to the 1970s for comparison.
The data compiled shows that 2019 was fraught with 41 mass killings and, of those, 33 were mass shootings. In total, more than 210 people perished.