Jerry Nadler burns down Louie Gohmert after he ‘spouts Russian propaganda on the floor of the House’

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) called out Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) for repeating debunked pro-Russian talking points about Ukraine interfering in U.S. elections.

During a House impeachment debate, Gohmert referenced Ukraine’s “interference” in the 2016 U.S. elections although those theories have been widely debunked.

The Texas congressman also argued that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gave Russia the “green light” to invade Ukraine.

“This country’s end is in sight, this is an outrage!” Gohmert added before leaving the floor.

Nadler could be heard responding to Gohmert: “I am deeply concerned that any member of the House would spout Russian propaganda on the floor of the House.”

Gohmert rushed back to the podium without being recognized. He could be heard shouting about “Russian propaganda” but Democrats declined to yield the floor to Gohmert.

Watch the clip below.