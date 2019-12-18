Jerry Nadler burns down Louie Gohmert after he ‘spouts Russian propaganda on the floor of the House’
Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) called out Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) for repeating debunked pro-Russian talking points about Ukraine interfering in U.S. elections.
During a House impeachment debate, Gohmert referenced Ukraine’s “interference” in the 2016 U.S. elections although those theories have been widely debunked.
The Texas congressman also argued that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gave Russia the “green light” to invade Ukraine.
“This country’s end is in sight, this is an outrage!” Gohmert added before leaving the floor.
Nadler could be heard responding to Gohmert: “I am deeply concerned that any member of the House would spout Russian propaganda on the floor of the House.”
Gohmert rushed back to the podium without being recognized. He could be heard shouting about “Russian propaganda” but Democrats declined to yield the floor to Gohmert.
Watch the clip below.
Breaking Banner
‘They are impeaching you’: Trump campaign official attacks impeachment in bizarre Michigan rally speech
At President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, former Republican National Committee official and Trump campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany unleashed a strange, paranoid rant about impeachment — and appeared to argue that impeaching Trump would impeach all of the people who voted for him, as well.
"They are not only impeaching Donald J. Trump. They are impeaching you, the American voter" says campaign spokeswoman @kayleighmcenany at Battle Creek, MI rally
2020 Election
‘83,000 ghosts of democracy’: NJ restores voting rights of people on parole and probation
"On this historic day, New Jersey has lifted... 83,000 ghosts of democracy out of the shadows."
Pro-democracy and criminal justice reform advocates celebrated Wednesday as Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill restoring the voting rights of tens of thousands of state residents on parole and probation, following the lead of over a dozen other states that allow those individuals to participate in political elections.
Breaking Banner
Here’s the Bible verse AOC cited in epic burn of Republican Barry Loudermilk comparing Trump to Jesus
Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) compared President Donald Trump to Jesus Christ during Wednesday's impeachment proceedings.
Loudermilk's speech was harshly criticized, including by one of his House colleagues.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) posted a clip of Loudermark's remarks with "Romans 1:25."